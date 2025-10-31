Apple India hits record revenue in September quarter on strong iPhone sales

iPhone manufacturer Apple reported that India achieved an all-time revenue record for the September quarter, as the company’s overall sales revenue reached $102.5 billion.
“We also set a September quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India,” said Tim Cook, chief executive officer, Apple, during the earnings call.
Cook added that the quarter also saw record revenue from iPhone sales and an all-time high for services. “In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season,” he said.
Record growth across emerging markets
Cook noted that this performance was reflected across most emerging markets. “We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the US, Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and South Asia,” he said.
As the company heads into the festive season, Cook said Apple is well-positioned with a strong retail presence. “Turning to retail, we’re heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China,” he added.
India among top performers in iPhone sales
Kevan Parekh, chief financial officer, Apple, said in the post-earnings call that iPhone revenue stood at $49 billion, up 6 per cent year-on-year, driven by the iPhone 16 family. “iPhone grew in the vast majority of the markets we track, with September quarter records in many emerging markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, and an all-time record in India,” he said.
Parekh added that the iPhone active installed base has reached an all-time high, with a September quarter record for upgraders.
India shipments rise 21.5 per cent
According to International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple maintained its strong momentum in India, with shipments rising 21.5 per cent year-on-year to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025. The iPhone 16 was the highest-shipped model across India during the period, accounting for 4 per cent of total smartphone shipments in the first half of 2025.