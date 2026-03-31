Apple releases iOS 26.5 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 26.5 for eligible iPhones, bringing a mix of small feature updates and some background improvements. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update reportedly doesn’t include the anticipated Siri upgrades, but it introduces tweaks across Apple Maps, messaging, App Store billing, and more. The build (23F5043g) is currently limited to developers, with a public beta expected soon. Here’s a closer look at what’s new in the update:

iOS 26.5 developer beta 1: What’s new

Apple Maps: As per the report, one of the more visible additions in iOS 26.5 developer beta 1 is a new “Suggested Places” feature in Apple Maps. This tool shows recommendations based on what’s trending nearby, along with your recent searches. The feature appears directly in the search tab inside the Maps app, making it easier to discover nearby locations without typing specific queries.

Ads in Maps: Apple is reportedly preparing for ads in Maps. According to 9To5Mac, the update includes backend changes that suggest Maps could show local ads based on your location, search activity, or what you’re viewing on the map. This aligns with Apple’s earlier announcement that ads would arrive in Maps sometime this year. RCS encryption: Apple is once again testing end-to-end encryption for RCS messages in iOS 26.5 developer beta 1. The feature was first seen in iOS 26.4 beta but didn’t make it to the final release. With this update, encryption is back in testing, though it’s still unclear whether it will be included in the public rollout.

New App Store subscription options: The update also hints at changes in how subscriptions work on the App Store. Developers may get the option to offer monthly billing plans tied to a 12-month commitment. Apple hasn’t shared full details yet, so it’s not entirely clear how this will work for users or developers. ALSO READ: Android 17 beta 3 update released: Screen rec toolbar, app labels, more EU-specific features in testing In the European Union, Apple continues testing features tied to third-party accessories. These include support for Live Activities on external devices, along with improvements to notifications and proximity pairing. There’s no confirmation yet on when these features will roll out publicly or which accessories will support them.