YouTube adds limited Android Auto support for background play: Report

YouTube is reportedly rolling out support for Android Auto, bringing basic playback controls for users who listen to content while driving. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update allows users to manage background audio directly from their car’s interface. However, it does not bring a full YouTube app experience to car screens.

YouTube adds limited Android Auto support: Details

According to the report, this is not a dedicated YouTube app on Android Auto. Users cannot watch videos or access a full interface. Instead, YouTube appears only within the media widget on the dashboard. From there, users can perform basic actions such as play, pause, and skip to the next video. The skip function moves to the next video entirely rather than skipping ahead within the same video. The same controls are also accessible through steering wheel buttons, as mentioned in the report.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display reduces peak brightness: Report The report highlighted that while the feature is limited, it can still be useful for certain types of content. Many users reportedly listen to podcasts, interviews, or long-form videos on YouTube as audio while driving, and these controls make it easier to manage playback without interacting with the phone.

However, it is not the full Android Auto integration that some users may have expected. The report added that a more complete YouTube experience on Android Auto has not been ruled out by Google.

ALSO READ: Meta is reportedly working on Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription users The report also pointed out that this functionality depends on background playback, which is only available with a YouTube Premium subscription. Without it, users will not be able to use YouTube in the background. For context, background play is also included in the more affordable Premium Lite plan priced at Rs 89 per month, making the feature accessible to a wider range of users.

Rolling out across devices

According to the report, the feature has started appearing across multiple devices, accounts, and app versions. It is available on both beta and stable versions of the YouTube app, suggesting a broader rollout is underway."