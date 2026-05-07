WhatsApp tests widget to show Status updates on Android home screen

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new home screen widget for Android that could make checking status updates quicker. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the upcoming feature will allow users to see which contacts have recently shared a status update directly from their phones’s home screen, without needing to open the app.

The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.18.5. Although still under development, the widget is expected to work similarly to the status widget initially introduced on iOS.

What the new widget may offer

According to the report, WhatsApp is developing a new Home Screen widget designed to provide quicker access to recent status updates. At present, users need to open WhatsApp and navigate to the Updates tab to check statuses, while some updates may also appear through profile rings in the Chats tab. However, both methods still require opening the app first.

The upcoming widget is expected to allow users to view and access recent status activity directly from their Home Screen. It could prove particularly useful for people who frequently engage with WhatsApp Status updates.

The widget is expected to display a limited number of contacts, likely up to three at a time, who have recently posted a status. The report also suggested the widget will include a shortcut for creating status updates. Users may be able to tap the shortcut and instantly open the interface to upload a new status without navigating through the app.

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Prioritising relevant contacts

As per the report, WhatsApp will use its existing ranking system to decide which contacts appear in the widget. The system reportedly prioritises people users interact with the most, including frequently messaged contacts and pinned chats. The algorithm may also highlight status updates that are close to expiring, making the widget more useful for keeping up with recent activity. Since the ranking process happens locally on the device, the feature is expected to remain privacy-friendly.

Similar to the iOS implementation

WhatsApp had previously introduced a status widget for iOS with compact and larger layouts that display updates from one or multiple contacts.

ALSO READ: Adobe plugs AI in Acrobat to turn boring PDFs into workspaces: What's new The Android version appears to follow a similar approach, bringing quicker access to status updates directly from the Home Screen. Users can already add existing WhatsApp widgets to their smartphone Home Screen for quicker access to chats and app functions. Widgets can also be repositioned or removed at any time depending on user preference.

How to add WhatsApp widgets on an iPhone

Tap and hold an empty area on the Home Screen until the apps start moving.

Tap Edit and then select Add Widget.

Search for WhatsApp using the search bar.

Select WhatsApp and swipe through the available widget options.

Tap Add Widget to place it on the Home Screen.

Drag and adjust the widget’s position as needed.

How to remove a WhatsApp widget