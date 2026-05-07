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Google offers changes to Search spam policy to avert EU antitrust fine

The EU watchdog has said that its monitoring showed that Google's spam policy demotes news media and other publishers' websites and content in Google search results when those websites include content

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Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:13 AM IST
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Alphabet's Google has offered to change its spam policy criticised by publishers, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters, in a move that may help it stave off an EU antitrust fine. 
The U.S. tech giant found itself in EU regulators' crosshairs after publishers complained about its site reputation abuse policy. It targets the practice of publishing third-party pages on a site in an attempt to abuse search rankings by taking advantage of the host site's ranking signals, commonly referred to as parasite SEO. 
That prompted the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, to open an investigation in November under the Digital Markets Act, which aims to rein in the power of Big Tech. 
Google has proposed changes to comply with the DMA, the document said, giving interested parties until next week to offer feedback. 
The EU watchdog has said that its monitoring showed that Google's spam policy demotes news media and other publishers' websites and content in Google search results when those websites include content from commercial partners. 
It said the policy directly impacts a common and legitimate way for publishers to monetise their websites and content.
DMA breaches can cost companies fines of up to 10 per cent of their global annual turnover. 
The Commission declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Bloomberg was the first to report on Google's proposal. 
 
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Topics :EU Tech RegulationLatest Technology NewsGoogle Alphabet

First Published: May 07 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

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