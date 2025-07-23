Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sony launches 98-inch Bravia 5 mini LED TV in India at ₹6.49 lakh: Features

Sony expands Bravia 5 mini LED series with a 98-inch TV priced at ₹6.49 lakh, featuring XR processor, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and AI-powered picture and sound enhancements

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Sony has expanded its Bravia 5 mini LED TV lineup in India with the launch of a new 98-inch model. This addition follows the recent launch of 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch variants, making the 98-inch TV the fifth model in the series. With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, the new Bravia 5 is positioned as a premium home cinema solution, offering AI-driven picture and sound enhancements.

Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV series: Price, availability, and offers

  • Sony Bravia 5 K-98XR55A: Price: ₹6,49,900
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-85XR55A: ₹417,990
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-75XR55A: ₹284,990
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-65XR55A: ₹173,840
  • Sony Bravia 5 K-55XR55A: ₹137,740
Availability: Across Sony retail stores, Sony Center website, select e-commerce platforms, and authorised retailers.
 
 
As part of its launch offer, Sony is offering a three-year comprehensive warranty on the 98-inch Bravia 5 mini LED TV. Buyers using select credit cards are eligible for a ₹25,000 cashback.

Sony Bravia 5 98-inch TV: Features and specifications

The Sony Bravia 5 mini LED TV is powered by the XR processor, which leverages AI-based analysis and cognitive processing to fine-tune visuals in real time. The processor adjusts image and sound elements to match human perception, enhancing colour accuracy, contrast, and detail.
 
The display features the XR Backlight Master Drive with a dense local dimming array and precision dimming algorithm. This setup independently controls individual LED zones, resulting in greater clarity across dark and bright scenes.
The TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, enabling a cinema-like experience when used with compatible content and audio systems. The system also includes Studio Calibrated Mode, which aligns picture settings with professional production standards. Modes supported include:
  • Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode
  • Sony Pictures Core
  • Prime Video Calibrated Mode, including live sports
  • Sony Pictures Core is integrated into the TV’s interface, offering access to a catalogue of high-resolution content, including IMAX Enhanced titles.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

