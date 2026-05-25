Sony may stop releasing PlayStation-exclusive single-player games on PC

Sony’s PlayStation may be scaling back its strategy of bringing major first-party single-player games to PC. According to a report by IGN, citing Bloomberg, during a recent internal town hall meeting, PlayStation Studio Business Group CEO Hermen Hulst stated that future first-party narrative-driven single-player games will remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles. However, the reported comments specifically referenced single-player narrative experiences, indicating that multiplayer-focused games could still launch on PC alongside PlayStation consoles.

As per the report, this means that upcoming titles such as Ghost of Yotei, Saros, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and Marvel’s Wolverine may not arrive on PC platforms in the future.

If implemented fully, the move would mark a major shift in Sony’s PC gaming approach, which has expanded steadily over the past few years.

PlayStation may continue PC push for multiplayer titles

The distinction between single-player and multiplayer games appears important in Sony’s evolving strategy. According to the report, multiplayer-centric titles such as Fairgames may still be considered for PC releases. The move would align with the success of Helldivers 2, which performed strongly on Steam after launching simultaneously on PS5 and PC.

Over the last several years, Sony has gradually expanded its PC presence by releasing titles such as God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us on PC after their console launches. The strategy was widely viewed as a way to generate additional revenue from existing titles while also introducing PlayStation franchises to a wider audience beyond consoles.

Single-player PC releases may not have met expectations

The report also suggests that Sony may not have seen the level of commercial success it expected from several of its single-player PC releases. While some PlayStation titles performed well, multiplayer-focused games appeared to attract significantly larger audiences on PC platforms. IGN noted that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reportedly recorded a much smaller peak player count on Steam compared to Helldivers 2.

The report added that former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida has also previously questioned whether reducing PC releases would be the right move for Sony. He reportedly stated that delayed PC launches helped the company recover investments made in high-budget AAA titles and provided additional funds for future game development. However, he also suggested that launching major first-party games simultaneously across multiple platforms may not necessarily suit PlayStation’s long-term console strategy.

Sony raises PlayStation Plus subscription prices

In related news, Sony has recently increased the prices of PlayStation Plus subscriptions across all tiers in India, making the gaming membership service significantly more expensive for users. The entry-level PS Plus Essential plan, which earlier started at Rs 499 for a one-month subscription, will now cost Rs 649.

Under the revised pricing, the PS Plus Essential annual plan now costs Rs 5,139, while PS Plus Extra has been increased to Rs 8,709 for 12 months. The top-tier PS Plus Deluxe subscription now costs Rs 9,879 annually. Sony has also increased the prices of monthly and quarterly plans across all tiers, as mentioned above.

The revision follows Sony’s recent announcement about raising PlayStation Plus prices in select global regions due to ongoing market conditions.