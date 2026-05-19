Oneplus resumes OxygenOS 16 update rollout, boot-related issues fixed

OnePlus has now resumed the rollout of the OxygenOS 16 update that was paused due to it causing boot problems on devices. OnePlus informed in a community post that after further investigation, the issue related to versions 16.0.7.xxx and 16.0.5.xxx has now been identified and resolved. The company added that it has confirmed that there was no external user impact and users who have already updated their devices can continue using them normally.

What happened

Earlier, OnePlus had temporarily paused the rollout of its OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX and OxygenOS 16.0.5.XXX updates after some users reportedly experienced abnormal restart behaviour and boot-related problems following installation. The company confirmed the move through its community forum, saying the rollout was halted as a precautionary step while the issue was investigated.

READ: Google I/O starts today: How to watch keynote event live, what to expect At the time, OnePlus said its engineering teams were prioritising the problem and working on a fix to prevent wider stability concerns. The company had also stated that the rollout would resume only after the software underwent additional reliability and stability testing.

OnePlus further acknowledged the inconvenience caused to affected users and said it was reviewing its internal testing and quality assurance procedures to reduce the chances of similar software-related issues appearing in future updates.

Issue fixed

READ: Apple reveals WWDC26 schedule: Platform updates, AI Siri, and more expected In a community post published on May 18, OnePlus said that after additional investigation and verification, it had identified and resolved the issue linked to OxygenOS versions 16.0.7.xxx and 16.0.5.xxx.

The company explained that during internal rollout monitoring, its teams detected abnormal behaviour in one of the builds that was not pushed externally to users. As a precaution, OnePlus temporarily halted the rollout while completing a detailed investigation and validation process, stating that device stability and user experience remain a top priority.

Following extensive testing, OnePlus confirmed that no external users were impacted by the issue. The company also said users who had already installed the update could continue using their devices normally, adding that the phased rollout would gradually resume after the validation process was completed.