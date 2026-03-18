After Galaxy S26, Google rolls out Gemini task automation to Pixel 10

Google has reportedly started rolling out Gemini screen automation, also known as Gemini task automation, to the Pixel 10 series as part of the March 2026 Feature Drop. The feature was first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup last month and is now expanding to Google’s own devices, according to 9To5Google.

Gemini screen automation allows the Gemini AI assistant to carry out tasks inside supported apps based on user prompts, such as ordering food or booking rides, without requiring users to manually go through each step. Google reportedly started rolling out Gemini task automation in beta to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series earlier this week.

What Gemini task automation does Gemini task automation is designed to handle routine actions across apps. Instead of opening an app and completing tasks manually, users can simply give a prompt. The assistant then opens the required app in the background and performs the necessary steps. ALSO READ: Instagram adds AI voice effects for voice notes in DMs: Step-by-step guide For example, if a user asks Gemini to order food or book a ride, it can enter locations, browse menus and add items to a cart automatically. The process runs in the background, meaning users can continue using their phone for other activities like messaging or browsing.

Progress is shown through notifications, allowing users to keep track of what the assistant is doing. At any point, users can step in if needed. The system does not finish transactions on its own. It stops at the final confirmation step, giving users a chance to review details before placing an order or confirming a booking. According to Google, users get options like “View progress” and “Stop task.” The report said the app runs in a secure virtual window on the device, with processing handled through the cloud. ALSO READ: Fortnite will return on Google Play Store in India on March 19: Details Gemini task automation currently works with a limited number of apps, mainly in food delivery and ride-hailing. These include Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash and Starbucks.