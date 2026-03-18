Fortnite will return on Google Play Store in India on March 19: Details

After a six-year-long tussle with Google, Epic Games’ Fortnite is set to return to Android’s Play Store in India. Fortnite’s official X account recently posted that no matter where users are, the renowned battle royale game will be back for them on the Google Play Store from March 19. Notably, the game was listed back on the Google Play Store earlier last year in December in the US, but now it is set to reach India as well as other regions.

Fortnite gets delisted from Google Play Store and what followed

The dispute between Epic Games and Google dates back to August 2020, when Epic introduced its own in-app payment system in Fortnite, bypassing Google Play’s billing mechanism. In response, Google removed the game from the Play Store for violating its policies, leading Epic to file a lawsuit accusing the company of maintaining an illegal monopoly over Android app distribution and payments. Epic contended that while Android technically allows sideloading, Google’s agreements with device makers and developers effectively restricted meaningful competition.

While Google settled similar antitrust complaints from Match Group and a group of US states with limited policy changes, Epic chose not to accept a financial settlement, instead pushing for wider structural reforms. In December 2023, a federal jury unanimously sided with Epic, finding that Google had engaged in monopolistic practices. The ruling directed Google to allow third-party app stores within the Play Store, discontinue preferential revenue-sharing arrangements and enable developers to direct users to alternative payment options.

Google challenged the verdict, but on July 31, 2025, an appeals court upheld the decision, marking a significant victory for Epic. This paved the way for the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to return to the Play Store without earlier restrictions. However, the reinstatement was not immediate, with Google taking over four months to bring the game back in the US and more than six months in other regions.

Fortnite had earlier faced a similar removal from the Apple App Store as well, though it was reinstated for iOS users in May last year.

What is Fortnite

Fortnite is a multiplayer online game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is widely known for its battle royale mode, where up to 100 players compete on a single map until only one player or team remains. While the game offers multiple modes, the battle royale format continues to be its most widely played. Its gameplay combines third-person shooting mechanics with a real-time building system, allowing players to construct defensive or strategic structures during combat.

Beyond its core gameplay, Fortnite is regularly updated with seasonal changes, new content and limited-time events, often tied to collaborations with major entertainment franchises. These partnerships have helped sustain its popularity, especially among younger audiences.