Instagram adds AI voice effects for voice notes in DMs: Step-by-step guide
Instagram now lets users add AI voice effects to voice notes in DMs, making chats more interactive by allowing recipients to reuse the same effects in replies
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Instagram has introduced a new feature that brings AI-powered voice effects to direct messages. According to the company, the update allows users to modify their voice notes with different styles before sending them. Instead of sending plain voice recordings, users can now add creative effects while still keeping the original tone, rhythm and emotion of their voice.
AI voice effects: What the feature is about
According to Instagram, the AI Voice Effects feature is designed to enhance how people communicate through voice notes on Instagram. Users can record a message and then apply different effects that change how their voice sounds. Instagram said that these effects can make the voice appear more playful, stylised or character-like, without distorting the natural flow of speech.
Unlike traditional voice filters that may heavily alter audio, Instagram mentioned that the feature focuses on maintaining clarity and expression. This makes the voice note feel natural while still offering a noticeable change in sound.
When a voice note is sent with an effect, the receiver can see which one was applied. They also have the option to tap on it and use the same effect in their own reply. The company noted that it brings a slightly more creative element to regular chats, especially in casual conversations.
Also Read
How to use AI Voice Effects in Instagram DMs
- Open Instagram and go to your Direct Messages
- Choose an existing chat or start a new one
- Tap the microphone icon to begin a voice note
- Tap on the Voice Effects option in the message composer
- Record your message as usual
- Preview different effects by selecting them
- Once you find the effect you like, send the voice note
After sending, the recipients can see the effect used and tap to mimic it in their reply.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:17 AM IST