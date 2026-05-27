James Bond's 007 First Light released: Check price, platform, availability

IO Interactive has released 007 First Light, its new take on the James Bond franchise, with the game now rolling out across platforms. While some users have already gained access through early release on May 26, the title is now becoming available more widely, with pre-orders still open on select platforms.

Unlike traditional Bond games, 007 First Light shifts focus to an origin story. Instead of stepping into the role of an established Agent 007, players take on a younger Bond navigating the early stages of his career before earning the 007 designation.

007 First Light: Price and availability

PC: Rs 3,499

PlayStation 5: Rs 3,999

Xbox Series X and S: Rs 3,799

Notably, the Deluxe edition is not available for purchase at the moment. However, those who pre-order the game now will get it as a free upgrade.

The perks of pre-ordering the game are:

Deluxe edition upgrade at no additional cost

24-hour early access

Four outfits: Day of the Dead, Desert Explorer, Silent Anchor, Gentleman Operator

Weapon skin: Agent’s Mark

Gleaming Pack, including four gadget skins – Gleaming Lighter, Gleaming Earphones, Gleaming Dart Gun, Gleaming Pen

Gamers can buy the game from Steam and the Xbox Store at present. However, in a few hours, it will be generally available on the PlayStation Store and the Epic Games Store as well.

007 First Light: Details

The game follows a younger version of James Bond before he officially becomes Agent 007. The story begins with Bond serving as a naval air crewman whose actions during a heroic mission earn him a place in MI6’s revived Double 0 programme. However, after an operation involving a rogue agent goes wrong, Bond is pulled into a larger conspiracy tied to a coup.

The campaign is designed as a standalone origin story that explores Bond’s early years as an inexperienced but highly capable recruit. Players will travel across multiple international locations while taking part in espionage-focused missions involving stealth, combat, driving sequences and gadget-based infiltration.

The game also allows players to approach missions in different ways. Depending on play style, encounters can be handled through stealth, direct combat, deception, or the use of spy gadgets. Alongside the main story, the title will include replayable missions with additional modifiers and challenges.

007 First Light: System requirements

Minimum:

OS: Microsoft Windows 10/11, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 9500, AMD Ryzen 5 3500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, AMD RX 5700, Intel discrete GPU equivalent

Storage: 80 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required

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