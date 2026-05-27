James Bond's 007 First Light released: Check price, platform, availability
The newly released 007 First Light lets players step into the shoes of a rookie James Bond before he officially earns the iconic 007 status within MI6
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
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IO Interactive has released 007 First Light, its new take on the James Bond franchise, with the game now rolling out across platforms. While some users have already gained access through early release on May 26, the title is now becoming available more widely, with pre-orders still open on select platforms.
Unlike traditional Bond games, 007 First Light shifts focus to an origin story. Instead of stepping into the role of an established Agent 007, players take on a younger Bond navigating the early stages of his career before earning the 007 designation.
007 First Light: Price and availability
- PC: Rs 3,499
- PlayStation 5: Rs 3,999
- Xbox Series X and S: Rs 3,799
Notably, the Deluxe edition is not available for purchase at the moment. However, those who pre-order the game now will get it as a free upgrade.
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The perks of pre-ordering the game are:
- Deluxe edition upgrade at no additional cost
- 24-hour early access
- Four outfits: Day of the Dead, Desert Explorer, Silent Anchor, Gentleman Operator
- Weapon skin: Agent’s Mark
- Gleaming Pack, including four gadget skins – Gleaming Lighter, Gleaming Earphones, Gleaming Dart Gun, Gleaming Pen
Gamers can buy the game from Steam and the Xbox Store at present. However, in a few hours, it will be generally available on the PlayStation Store and the Epic Games Store as well.
007 First Light: Details
The game follows a younger version of James Bond before he officially becomes Agent 007. The story begins with Bond serving as a naval air crewman whose actions during a heroic mission earn him a place in MI6’s revived Double 0 programme. However, after an operation involving a rogue agent goes wrong, Bond is pulled into a larger conspiracy tied to a coup.
The campaign is designed as a standalone origin story that explores Bond’s early years as an inexperienced but highly capable recruit. Players will travel across multiple international locations while taking part in espionage-focused missions involving stealth, combat, driving sequences and gadget-based infiltration.
The game also allows players to approach missions in different ways. Depending on play style, encounters can be handled through stealth, direct combat, deception, or the use of spy gadgets. Alongside the main story, the title will include replayable missions with additional modifiers and challenges.
007 First Light: System requirements
Minimum:
- OS: Microsoft Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5 9500, AMD Ryzen 5 3500
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, AMD RX 5700, Intel discrete GPU equivalent
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required
Recommended:
- OS: Microsoft Windows 10/11, 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5 13500, AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, AMD RX 6700 XT, Intel discrete GPU equivalent
- Storage: 80 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD required
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Topics : James Bond Gaming online games
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:39 PM IST