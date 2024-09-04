Instagram is incorporating comments into stories on the platform. The social media platform announced the new feature, "Comments in Stories," a few days ago during the launch of Creator Lab in India and has confirmed the feature through a post by their official instagram account.



"You can now leave comments on friends' Stories to show them some love", read the post.

Previously, Instagram did not offer any way to publicly comment on stories of others but the new feature allows users to comment on someone's stories, with these comments visible to other users.

The Meta-owned social media platform also has two limitations to the feature. One of the limitations is that the comments are visible to only those who follow the user posting the stories. Additionally, only the people that the user follows back can leave comments on their stories. These restrictions have been included in an effort to prevent trolling.

Comments on stories will be viewable for 24 hours following the story's posting. If the story is saved as a highlight on the profile, the comments will remain. Instagram allows users to disable comments on a per-story basis. Instagram spokesperson Emily Norfolk told technology news website The Verge that users will have the option to turn comments on or off for any Story they share.

Instagram has recently rolled out a new feature that enables users to add text to their photos directly within the post editor, eliminating the need for an external app for photo editing. Instagram has also launched new text fonts, effects, and animations for Reels and Stories.

The Meta-owned platform has unveiled a new feature that lets users add a song to their profile. The chosen music will be shown in the bio section of the user's profile, based on screenshots released by Instagram. Users can remove or change the song whenever they like.