Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram launches creator lab in India and announces new features

Instagram launches creator lab in India and announces new features

The new features offered by Meta-owned social media platform Instagram through creator lab in India are related to Stories, Chats, and Notes. Here are the details

instagram

instagram(Photo: Shutterstock)

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Instagram launched Creator Lab in India during an event held in Mumbai, offering creator-centric educational resources. At the same event, Meta-owned Instagram announced three new features aimed at increasing engagement on its platform. These features are related to Stories, Notes, and Chats.

One of the new features, "Comments in Stories," allows users to comment on someone’s stories, with these comments visible to other users. Previously, Instagram permitted comments on posts and reels that were visible exclusively to the user’s followers. Comments on stories will be visible for 24 hours after the story is posted. However, if the story is added to the profile as a highlight, the comments will remain. Instagram may also offer users the option to disable the comments feature on stories.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Expanding on the functionality that allowed users to create stickers from image cutouts, Instagram will soon extend this capability to chats within the platform. Users will be able to use cutouts of images from their device as stickers in chats.

Instagram is also planning to introduce Birthday Notes. This feature will display a birthday hat icon in the Notes section on a user's birthday. Users must opt in to use this feature, and the same privacy settings as the standard Notes feature will apply to Birthday Notes.

More From This Section

Apple, Apple iPhone 15, Apple launch event, Apple Wonderlust event, iPhone 15, iPhone, New iPhone

iPhone 16 series: Apple's multi-function capture button to improve imaging

iPhone 15 Pro Max with Apple Intelligence

Apple to release iPhone intelligence features in batches: Check timeline

Gmail Q&A

Google releases Gmail Q&A feature on Android, coming soon to iOS: Know more

Apple Music and YouTube Music

Google permits playlist sharing from YouTube Music to Apple Music: How-to

ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT growth continues: 200 million weekly users and counting

Additionally, Instagram has recently launched a feature that allows users to add text directly to their photos within the post editor, eliminating the need for external editing apps. Users can now also overlay one photo on top of another as a sticker within the editor. The update includes new text fonts, effects, and animations for Reels and Stories.

Also Read

Tech wrap Aug 28

Tech wrap Aug 28: Beats enters India, TECNO tri-fold concept, Google Meet

Instagram text on photos feature

Instagram unveils new features: Add text to photos, layer images, and more

Tech wrap Aug 23

Tech wrap Aug 23: Poco Pad 5G, Google Essentials, Instagram profile, more

Instagram's song on profile feature

Instagram introduces "song on profile" feature similar to Myspace: Details

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor now has more followers on Instagram than PM Modi

Topics : Instagram Social Media Social media apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon