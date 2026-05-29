Intel debuts Arc G-series chips for Windows gaming handhelds, takes on AMD

Intel has announced its new Arc G-Series processors for handheld gaming PCs to take on AMD’s Ryzen Z-series chips used in devices like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and several other portable gaming systems. Intel’s first dedicated handheld gaming chip lineup includes the Arc G3 and Arc G3 Extreme processors based on the Panther Lake architecture, with the company claiming improved gaming performance, power efficiency, and battery life for portable gaming devices.

Intel said handheld systems powered by these chips will begin arriving from OEM partners starting June 2026, beginning with Acer’s Predator Atlas 8, MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, and a OneXPlayer device.

ALSO READ: Google fixes Gemini Omni bug, stops charging users for failed requests Intel focusing on handheld gaming performance and battery life According to Intel, the Arc G-Series processors have been designed specifically for handheld gaming devices, with optimised core counts, power management systems, and software tuning aimed at balancing gaming performance with battery efficiency. The company said the processors are intended to deliver smooth, immersive gameplay without compromising battery life. Arc G-Series to support ray tracing and XeSS 3 Intel further said that the Arc G-Series processors can be configured with up to Arc B390 graphics based on the company’s latest Xe3 graphics architecture. The chips will support real-time ray tracing alongside Intel’s XeSS 3 technology suite.

According to Intel, XeSS 3 combines AI-powered upscaling, multi-frame generation, and low-latency technologies to improve gaming performance, frame smoothness, and responsiveness. XeSS Super Resolution uses AI upscaling for higher frame rates, while XeSS Multi-Frame Generation inserts additional interpolated frames for smoother gameplay. The company added that Xe Low Latency is designed to reduce input lag by integrating directly with game engines. ALSO READ: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 out on Oct 23, pre-orders open: Watch trailer New gaming-focused features announced Intel has also introduced several gaming-focused software and connectivity features with the Arc G-Series lineup. One of the additions is Xbox Mode, which is a controller-optimised full-screen Windows 11 interface that unifies installed game libraries into a console-like experience. The processors will also support Intel Precompiled Shaders, which download prebuilt shader files from Intel’s cloud servers for supported games to reduce loading and compilation times.

On the hardware side, Intel said the processors feature 2 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores, and 4 low-power efficiency cores built using the company’s Intel 18A process technology. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 Intel confirmed that the Arc G-Series processors will support integrated Wi-Fi 7, dual Bluetooth 6 connectivity, and Thunderbolt 4. According to the company, Thunderbolt 4 will support transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps for external storage, peripherals, and rapid game library transfers. The company noted that some Wi-Fi 7 features may depend on OEM configurations, operating system support, and compatible routers. How Intel’s new chips compare with AMD Ryzen Z-series Intel’s Arc G-Series processors will directly compete with AMD’s Ryzen Z-series processors, which currently power several popular handheld gaming PCs. According to AMD, the Ryzen Z2 lineup focuses on combining Zen CPU architectures with RDNA graphics technologies for handheld gaming devices.