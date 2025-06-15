Home / Technology / Tech News / Meet Alexandr Wang, Meta $15 billion bet to catch up in global AI race

Meet Alexandr Wang, Meta $15 billion bet to catch up in global AI race

Meta is bringing on Scale AI's CEO Alexandr Wang in a deal worth up to $15 billion to lead a new superintelligence lab and reboot its AI ambitions with cutting-edge data expertise

Scale CEO and co-founder Alexandr Wang
Alexandr Wang founded Scale AI in 2016. (Image: Bloomberg)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta is bringing on Alexandr Wang—the 27-year-old co-founder and CEO of Scale AI—to head its newly formed superintelligence lab. The deal, reportedly valued at up to $15 billion, marks one of Meta’s boldest steps yet in its bid to regain a leadership position in the global race for artificial intelligence.
 
Wang, who founded Scale AI in 2016 after dropping out of MIT and joining Y Combinator, has built a data-labelling juggernaut that powers the AI systems of OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google’s Waymo. Under his leadership, Scale AI expanded from helping autonomous vehicles with street-level data to enabling the training of large language models (LLMs)—the core of modern generative AI.
 

Alexandr Wang: Meta's $15 million bet 

 
At 24, Wang became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The son of Chinese physicists, he scaled Scale AI into one of the most influential enablers of AI development. His company’s strengths in labelling, data infrastructure, and deployment now form the backbone of Meta’s renewed AI ambitions.
 
According to The Verge, Meta has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Scale AI, valuing the firm at $29 billion. Much of this investment will be directed at fuelling Meta’s push into next-generation AI, particularly around autonomy, decision-making, and reasoning systems.

From Scale to superintelligence

 
Meta’s acquisition is more than just a financial investment—it signals a strategic reset. While the company has invested heavily in AI across WhatsApp, Instagram and smart glasses, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now focusing on artificial superintelligence (ASI): machines with reasoning capacities beyond human cognition.
 
The new superintelligence lab, to be led by Wang and reporting directly to Zuckerberg, will assemble elite AI researchers reportedly offered industry-leading compensation. Wang’s practical, data-first approach represents a generational pivot from Meta’s long-time AI chief Yann LeCun, who remains at Meta but is increasingly sidelined due to his divergence from prevailing AI strategies.
 

Alexandr Wang's vision for the next leap in AI

 
Wang maintains a low profile compared to some of Silicon Valley’s more outspoken figures, but his impact is widely recognised. His belief in the primacy of clean, scalable data aligns with a growing consensus that the next breakthroughs in AI will hinge more on training data than novel algorithms—an area where Scale AI excels.
 
For Meta, this move may be a watershed moment. The company has trailed OpenAI and Anthropic in model development and deployment. With Wang now helming its new lab, Meta is betting on a fresh chapter—one that could reassert its dominance in the increasingly competitive AI arena.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Happy Father's Day 2025: How to send & download stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp?

Premium

Nearly 66% senior citizens find technology 'confusing', shows study

Premium

AI data strategy crucial for faster return on investments: IBM exec

Reddit update lets users share comments as posts, get insights: Details

iQOO reveals Z10 Lite 5G specifications ahead of India launch on June 18

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMark ZuckerbergCEOsAI technologyBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story