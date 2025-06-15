Meet Alexandr Wang, Meta $15 billion bet to catch up in global AI race

Alexandr Wang: Meta's $15 million bet

At 24, Wang became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. The son of Chinese physicists, he scaled Scale AI into one of the most influential enablers of AI development. His company’s strengths in labelling, data infrastructure, and deployment now form the backbone of Meta’s renewed AI ambitions.

According to The Verge, Meta has acquired a 49 per cent stake in Scale AI, valuing the firm at $29 billion. Much of this investment will be directed at fuelling Meta’s push into next-generation AI, particularly around autonomy, decision-making, and reasoning systems.