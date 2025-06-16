Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 16 redeem codes to win rewards and more

Garena Free Fire Max has released a batch of redeem codes for June 16, allowing players to access a range of in-game rewards for free. These may include limited-time items such as character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other gameplay enhancements.
As these codes are subject to expiration and limited use, it is advisable to redeem them promptly to avoid missing out.
A list of currently active codes and instructions for redeeming them is provided below.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 16 are:
- FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
- FFRPXQ3KMGT9
- FFNFSXTPQML2
- RDNAFV7KXTQ4
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FF6WXQ9STKY3
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- NPTF2FWXPLV7
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFCBRX7QTSL4
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- FPSTX9MKNLY5
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFEV4SQPFKX9
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFNGYZPPKNLX7
- FFYNCXG2FNT4
- FPUSG9XQTLMY
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is applied successfully, the associated rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. For items such as gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.
The codes may provide access to items like Rebel Academy skins, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic features for customising gameplay.
Each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and remains active for only 12 hours, so timely use is recommended.