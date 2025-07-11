iOS 26 to bring Apple Games, Preview app to iPhone's home screen: Features

Apple’s iOS 26 update is set to introduce two major new apps to the iPhone Home Screen: Apple Games, a dedicated hub for gaming, and Preview, a utility for managing PDFs and images. These additions are designed to enhance how users engage with content and documents across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

Alongside these apps, iOS 26 will also feature a new Liquid Glass design, which brings a refreshed look to the interface with translucent, fluid elements — marking one of the most significant visual redesigns in recent iOS history.

Apple Games app: New Gaming hub

Gaming on iPhone is set to become more unified with the launch of the Apple Games app in iOS 26. As per reports, this app will serve as a centralised platform for all games, positioned alongside Apple’s other content services like Music, TV, and Books.

The app’s main interface is built around a Home view, designed to help users quickly access their games, discover new titles, and keep up with in-game events.

“The Home tab keeps you connected to the games you love, recommends new games, and makes jumping back into all your favourites easy. Browse cannot-miss events from your games, and get personalised suggestions for what to play next.”