Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, you can upload video on Gemini app and ask questions about it: Report

Soon, you can upload video on Gemini app and ask questions about it: Report

Gemini's video upload feature is not widely available yet, with access varying across accounts and devices, according to 9To5Google

Google Gemini AI model, Google's new AI model, Google's new multimodal AI model, New Google AI, Gemini AI, Gemini Ultra AI, Gemini Pro AI, Gemini Nano AI, Gemini AI support, Gemini AI on Bard, Gemini AI on Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini AI on Google Chrome, Gem

Photo: Google

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google’s Gemini app is reportedly getting a new capability that will let users upload videos in the chat and get an analysis done on them. So far, users have been able to upload pictures and documents for the artificial intelligence chatbot to analyse or scan. However, soon they will also be able to upload videos in the prompt. According to a report by 9To5Google, Gemini will analyse the video and let users ask questions about it.
 
9To5Google tested the feature by sharing a video and asking the AI bot to describe the video, which it did pretty accurately. It is to be noted that Gemini video upload feature has not yet been rolled out widely. The availability of the feature varies depending on accounts/devices that 9To5Google checked. However, this feature will reportedly be made available to both free and paid users across Android (Google app 16.23 beta) and iOS, as well as 2.5 Flash and 2.5 Pro. The feature is not live on the web interface yet.
 

Video in Gemini: How to use

  • Open the plus (+) menu to upload a file.
  • Select Gallery or Files from the options.
  • If video upload is available for your account, you’ll be able to select video files.
  • If not, video files will appear grayed out and cannot be uploaded.
In other related news, Google officially rolled out its Gemini 2.5 series of AI models on Tuesday, making them widely accessible. As part of the launch, users can now interact with the stable releases of both Gemini 2.5 Pro and Gemini 2.5 Flash. The tech giant has also extended access to the Pro model for users on the free tier of the Gemini platform. Alongside these, Google introduced Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite — touted as the company’s fastest and most cost-effective AI model to date.

More From This Section

Adobe Firefly

Adobe launches Firefly app for mobile with AI image, video tools: Details

Facebook Reels update

All Facebook video uploads to be shared as Reels in coming months

OnePlus 13

OnePlus reportedly plans next flagship without Hasselblad: What changes?

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy

AI to shrink white-collar workforce in the years ahead, Amazon CEO warns

POCO F7 5G

POCO F7 to launch in India on June 24 with 7550 mAh battery: What to expect

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Gemini AI Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon