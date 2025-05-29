Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple updates Logic Pro for Mac and iPad with more features: What is new

Apple updates Logic Pro for Mac and iPad with more features: What is new

Apple said that new Logic Pro features are available as a free update for existing users of both Mac and iPad versions

Logic Pro on Mac and iPad

Logic Pro on Mac and iPad

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has announced several new features coming to Logic Pro for Macs and iPads. With version 11.2 for Macs and 2.2 for iPads, Logic Pro now includes upgrades to the Stem Splitter tool, which can isolate different instrument tracks more accurately. One standout addition is Flashback Capture, which lets users recover MIDI and audio—even if they forgot to press record. Apple has also introduced new sound packs like Dancefloor Rush, Magnetic Imperfections and more.

Logic Pro for Mac and iPad: What is new

Updated Stem Splitter:
 
Apple said that the Stem Splitter tool now works better with old recordings and demos. It also adds support for separating guitar and piano sounds into different audio tracks (stems). This makes it easier for users to isolate specific instruments or vocals.
 

Also Read

WWDC 2025

iOS 26, iPadOS 26, more: Apple to reportedly mark operating systems by year

Apple Game Center

Apple may switch Game Center with Xbox-like gaming app on iPhone, iPad, Mac

Switch to Android

iOS 19: eSIM transfer from Apple iPhone to Android set to become easier

iPad 10th gen, HomePod and HomePod mini

Apple's inaugural AI-powered smart home hub may launch in 2025: Report

WWDC 2025

WWDC: Apple's platform overhaul may bring UI consistency across devices

Apple has also added quick presets to help users create common audio versions like acapella or instrumental tracks. A new “submix” export option lets users remove certain parts of a song — for example, taking out vocals to make an instrumental version or removing drums and bass for a remix.
 
Flashback Capture:
 
With the new Flashback Capture feature, musicians can recover music performances even if they forgot to hit the record button. Using a simple key command or control bar button, users can restore both MIDI and audio. If the Cycle mode is turned on, Flashback Capture automatically saves each take into a folder.
New Sound Packs:
 
Apple is also adding new sound packs for music creators:
  • Dancefloor Rush (Mac and iPad): Over 400 loops and drum kits designed for electronic and drum-and-bass music.
  • Magnetic Imperfections (Mac only): Adds the sound of old-school analog tape with an unpolished, gritty texture.
  • Tosin Abasi (Mac only): Features signature metal guitar tones, amps, effects, and riffs from the progressive metal guitarist.
Learn MIDI on iPad:
 
Previously available only on Mac, the Learn MIDI tool now comes to iPad. It allows users to link physical knobs, buttons, and sliders on MIDI devices to control instruments and plug-ins in Logic Pro, offering more hands-on control during music production. 

Logic Pro for Mac and iPad: Price and availability

  • Logic Pro for Mac (v11.2): Free update for current users. New users can buy it for $199.99 via the Mac App Store. It’s also part of the Pro Apps Bundle for Education.
  • Logic Pro for iPad (v2.2): Free update for existing users. New users can get it on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial.
Requirements:
  • Logic Pro for Mac requires macOS Sequoia 15.4 or later
  • Logic Pro for iPad needs iPadOS 18.4 or later

More From This Section

Black Panther (Image: IMDb)

EA will no longer make the Black Panther game, game studio shut: Report

Neal Mohan, Nikhil Kamath

Inside Google's $100 mn gamble to retain YouTube CEO Neal Mohan in 2011

Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft rolls out 'Copilot for Gaming' in beta on Xbox app: What is it

instagram

Facing battery drainage issue on Pixel? Update Instagram, says Google

New features in Google Photos

Google Pixel exclusive AI features in Photos app coming to Android, iPhone

Topics : Apple Apple app store iPad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon