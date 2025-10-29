Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe partners with YouTube to let users edit Shorts in Premiere for iOS

Adobe partners with YouTube to let users edit Shorts in Premiere for iOS

Adobe and YouTube have partnered to integrate Premiere's mobile editing suite directly with YouTube Shorts, to soon let iPhone users create, edit, and publish short-form videos from a single workflow

Create for YouTube Shorts content creation space in Premiere mobile

Create for YouTube Shorts content creation space in Premiere mobile

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adobe has teamed up with YouTube to release a new suite of tools via Adobe Premiere which will help YouTubers in editing Shorts. iPhone users will be able to make use of this as the Adobe Premiere mobile application has only been released for iPhones so far.
 
According to Adobe’s press release, the new “Create for YouTube Shorts” content creation space will be accessible from YouTube Shorts through a dedicated “Edit in Adobe Premiere” icon and will let creators move finished clips back to YouTube Shorts with a single tap. Adobe also said that the integration brings mobile multi-track editing, studio-quality audio tools and Firefly-powered AI content generation into the Shorts workflow.
 
 
According to the press release, creators can use the tools for short-form content such as vlogs, travel clips, and behind-the-scenes videos, and to create templates that may drive trends on YouTube Shorts.

Also Read

AI assistant in Adobe Express

Adobe Express unveils conversational AI assistant: What is it, how it works

New features in Adobe Firefly (Source: Adobe)

Adobe Firefly introduces studio-quality audio and video tools for creators

Adobe (Adobe)

Adobe MAX highlights: Express, Firefly, Model 5, Project Moonlight unveiled

Tech Wrap October 27

Tech Wrap Oct 27: Lava Shark 2 4G, Halo on PS5, Adobe's Project Indigo

Adobe's Project Indigo

Adobe Project Indigo app now supports iPhone 17 series, but no selfies yet

Adobe partners with YouTube for Shorts: Details

  • Access: The new Create for YouTube Shorts workspace will be available in Premiere mobile “soon,” and will be accessible from YouTube Shorts using the Edit in Adobe Premiere icon.
  • One-tap publishing: Creators will be able to save and publish completed videos to YouTube Shorts directly from Premiere mobile.
  • Templates and sharing: Adobe said that the workspace will include ready-to-use templates and title presets; creators will be able to save custom templates and share them on YouTube Shorts.
  • Effects and transitions: The integration will provide a library of effects, transitions, and exclusive presets designed for Shorts-format content.
  • Editing and audio features: Premiere mobile’s capabilities available in the workspace include precision multi-track editing and studio-quality audio features, plus Generative Sound Effects, said Adobe.
  • AI asset generation: Firefly-powered AI tools will be available inside the Create for YouTube Shorts space to generate visual or creative assets.
In other developments at Adobe MAX 2025, the company expanded its Firefly AI suite into an all-in-one creative studio for video, audio, and image generation. The update adds tools like Generate Soundtrack, Generate Speech, a timeline-based AI video editor, and Firefly Image Model 5 for realistic visuals. Firefly now supports third-party AI integrations from ElevenLabs and Topaz Labs. Adobe also introduced Custom Models for personalised AI training, upgraded Firefly Boards, and previewed Project Moonlight, a conversational creative assistant.

More From This Section

Representative Image: Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini, iPad

Apple to expand home device lineup beyond speakers in 2026: What to expect

AI web browsers (AI generated image)

AI web browser explained: How Atlas, Comet differ from Chrome, Safari, Edge

Battlefield RedSec

EA releases free-to-play Battlefield RedSec: From modes to maps, what's new

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 set to launch in India on November 26

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26.1 coming soon; release candidate previews new Apple iPhone features

Topics : Adobe YouTube Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon