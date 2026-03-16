JBL launches 'Grip' portable Bluetooth speaker with AI Sound Boost: Details

JBL has launched a new portable Bluetooth speaker in India, the JBL Grip. The speaker comes with JBL Pro Sound, AI Sound Boost technology and Auracast support for stereo and multi-speaker pairing. According to the company, the device offers up to 12 hours of battery life, with an additional two hours through Playtime Boost. The JBL Grip also features IP68-rated water and dust protection, along with support for the JBL Portable app.

JBL Grip: Price and availability

Price: Rs 11,999

Colour options: Black, White, Purple, Red, Blue and Camo

ALSO READ: OnePlus may launch Nord 6 in April with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: What to expect The device is available through the company’s website, as well as through select online and offline retailers.

JBL Grip: Details

According to the company, the JBL Grip is designed as a compact and portable speaker inspired by the proportions of a seltzer can. The device includes a rope loop on the back panel that allows users to carry or hang the speaker. The JBL logo is positioned vertically to match the upright design. The JBL Grip also includes ambient lighting on the back panel. Users can customise the lighting colour and intensity through the JBL Portable app.

The JBL Grip speaker delivers 16W output and supports JBL Pro Sound. It also includes AI Sound Boost, a technology that the company said analyses music in real time to optimise the speaker driver and prevent distortion. The JBL Grip also supports Auracast, which allows users to connect multiple compatible speakers or pair two speakers for stereo output.

The company claims that the speaker can offer up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. With Playtime Boost, users can get an additional two hours of listening time. JBL said that the feature adjusts the speaker’s performance to provide a louder and “crisper” sound while extending battery life.

ALSO READ: Instagram tests clickable links in post captions for paid users: Report For durability, the device comes with IP68-rated protection, which means it is resistant to water and dust. JBL also said that the speaker is drop-proof. According to JBL, the speaker is built using post-consumer recycled plastic and comes with FSC-certified paper packaging.

JBL Grip: Key features