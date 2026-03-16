POCO is set to launch X8 Pro series in India on March 17: What to expect

POCO is set to launch its X8 Pro series in India on March 17. The lineup will include two models — POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several key specifications of the global variant, including details of the processor, battery and more. The Indian variants of the smartphones are expected to feature similar specifications.

POCO, the global variant of the X8 Pro will pack a 6,500mAh battery, while the X8 Pro Max will pack an 8,500mAh battery. The company has also confirmed that both devices will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. According to, the global variant of the X8 Pro will pack a 6,500mAh battery, while the X8 Pro Max will pack an 8,500mAh battery. The company has also confirmed that both devices will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

POCO X8 Pro series: What to expect

POCO Global has confirmed that the POCO X8 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. The smartphone will sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. According to the company, the display will support up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness. The device is also expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.

On the other hand, the POCO X8 Pro Max will be powered by the Dimensity 9500s processor and pack an 8,500mAh battery with support for 100W charging. According to the company, the smartphone will feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness.

Both smartphones are confirmed to come with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The teaser image posted by the company shows the X8 Pro in White and the X8 Pro Max in Black, both with a metal frame and dual rear cameras.

According to a report from FoneArena, the upcoming smartphones could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Max.

ALSO READ: Huawei may soon launch MatePad 11.5 tablet in India: Expected specs, more For imaging, the POCO X8 Pro will likely get a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the other hand, the X8 Pro Max will carry a 50MP Light Fusion 600 main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and the same ultrawide camera as the X8 Pro. Both smartphones are expected to get a 20MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more.

POCO X8 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.59-inch, 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate, 3500nits of peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra

Rear camera: 50MP main camera with OIS +8MP ultawide

Front camera: 20MP front camera

Battery: 6500mAh

Charging: 100W fast charging

Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K

POCO X8 Pro Max: Expected specifications