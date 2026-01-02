OPPO Reno 15 series to launch in India on Jan 8: Check specifications

OPPO has announced that it will launch the Reno 15 series in India on January 8. The lineup will include three models: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini. The company has also revealed the camera specifications of the upcoming Reno 15 series smartphones. OPPO said that the Reno 15 Pro and OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 3.5x zoom. On the other hand, the Reno 15 will come with a 50MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens.

OPPO Reno 15 series: What to expect In an earlier announcement, the company confirmed that the Reno 15 series will introduce a new HoloFusion technology, which will create a three-dimensional effect on the single-piece glass back of the phone. As per the company, a square-ring composition around the camera module will produce a soft halo-like glow when light hits the surface at a certain angle. The Reno 15 series smartphones will feature OPPO’s all-rounder Armour Body. The smartphones will also be IP66, IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. OPPO also said that the smartphones will come with a platinum-coated USB port that will be corrosion-resistant.

The company said that the OPPO Reno 15 series will introduce AI Editor 3.0, which will include AI Portrait Glow and AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo. The series will get the Pop-Out feature, which will let users combine multiple photos or motion shots to create images where subjects appear to extend beyond the frame. OPPO Reno 15 5G The OPPO Reno 15 will feature a 50MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens, which will support up to 3.5x zoom. The smartphone will come with a 50MP front camera for selfies, video calls and more. The OPPO Reno 15 will bring several AI-powered camera features, including AI Portrait Glow, AI Motion Photo Eraser and AI Motion.

OPPO said that the Reno 15 will come with Video Editing 2.0, which will offer on-device editing tools such as trimming, speed adjustment, transitions and beat-based edits, along with support for high-frame-rate HDR videos and motion photos. The Reno 15 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The display will support an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and could reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness in suitable conditions. ALSO READ: Redmi Note 15 to OPPO Reno 15, phones launching in January 2026: Check list The phone will be available in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue colour options. All variants will weigh 197g. The Twilight Blue and Glacier White variants will measure 7.77mm in thickness, while the Aurora Blue version will be slightly thicker at 7.89mm.

OPPO Reno 15 Pro The OPPO Reno 15 Pro will sport a 200MP main camera paired with a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 100-degree field of view. Both the main and telephoto cameras will support optical image stabilisation (OIS). For videos, the Reno 15 Pro will support 4K HDR recording at up to 60 frames per second (fps) across the front, main, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. The phone will also include features such as Dual-View Video, which allows users to record using the front and rear cameras at the same time with split-screen options. It will also offer a Multi-Output Capture feature, which lets users take photos or motion shots while recording a video, without stopping the recording.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch iPhone Air 2 this year with these 'Pro' upgrades: Details The Reno 15 Pro will feature 1.15mm bezels and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is said to reach a peak brightness of 3,600 nits and offer a 95.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on top. The phone will be available in Liquid Gold and Cocoa Brown colour options and is said to measure 7.65mm in thickness while weighing around 205g. OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Similar to the Pro model, the Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. For video recording, the Reno 15 Pro Mini will support 4K HDR at up to 60fps using the front, main, ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. The Pro Mini model will also carry over features such as Dual-View Video and Multi-Output Capture from the Pro model.

The OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini will sport a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The smartphone will feature 1.6mm bezels, offering a 93.35 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ for protection. The Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to weigh around 187g and measure 7.99mm in thickness. The Reno 15 Pro Mini will come in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White finishes with a three-dimensional ribbon pattern at the back. OPPO Reno 15: Expected specifications Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear Camera: 50MPmain + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto with OIS

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 6200mAh

Charging: Up to 80W

OS: ColorOS 16 (Android)

Weight: Around 197 g

Protection: IP66/68/69

Thickness: 7.77mm (Twilight Blue and Glacier White) and 7.89mm (Aurora Blue) OPPO Reno 15 Pro: Expected specifications