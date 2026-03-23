Apple's entry-level iPad with A18 chip may launch in April: What to expect
Apple may launch a new base iPad with an A18 chip in the first half of 2026, adding faster performance and Apple Intelligence features, with release likely within the iOS 26.4 window
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
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Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a refreshed version of its entry-level iPad, after skipping an update during its recent round of product announcements. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the new base iPad is still on track to arrive in the first half of 2026. The device is expected to bring a performance upgrade along with support for Apple’s AI features.
The report, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, mentioned that the new iPad has been part of Apple’s roadmap for a while and is expected to launch within the iOS 26.4 release window. While an exact launch date has not been confirmed, the timing suggests that the device could be introduced in April, although a delay into May remains possible depending on supply chain conditions.
Apple iPad (A18) refresh: What to expect
According to the report, the major change in the upcoming iPad will be the move from the A16 chip to the A18 processor. The current base model uses the A16 chip, which was also seen in the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. With the upgrade to the A18, the new iPad is expected to deliver improved performance.
The report noted that the A18 chip will enable support for Apple Intelligence, bringing AI features to Apple’s most affordable iPad for the first time. This would address one of the key gaps in Apple’s current lineup, where the base iPad has so far missed out on these capabilities.
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However, the report added that the full potential of Apple Intelligence may not be available immediately. Some of the major AI features, including updates to Siri that were announced earlier, are expected to roll out with iOS 26.5. This means users may need to wait for a later software update to access the complete set of AI tools.
In addition to the chip upgrade, Apple is also reportedly considering adding its in-house C1 modem and N1 networking chip to the new iPad. This could improve Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity on the base iPad.
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Topics : Apple Apple iPad Latest Technology News Apple iOS
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 4:41 PM IST