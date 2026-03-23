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Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 15T unveiling on March 24 with 7500mAh battery: What to expect

OnePlus 15T unveiling on March 24 with 7500mAh battery: What to expect

The OnePlus 15T smartphone will launch in China on March 24. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and pack a 7,500mAh battery

OnePlus 15T

OnePlus 15T (OnePlus China)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 2:25 PM IST

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OnePlus 15T is set to debut its new compact flagship smartphone in China on March 24. The upcoming smartphone is launching as a successor to the OnePlus 13T, which shares several similarities with the OnePlus 13s, which launched in India later. The company will likely take a similar approach this year, launching the OnePlus 15s in India with a similar display, chip and camera as the OnePlus 15T. 
According to a report from Mint, the OnePlus 15T is expected to sport a 6.32-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Alongside the smartphone, the company will reportedly offer three new accessories, which include magnetic cooling fans and a wireless charger.
 

OnePlus 15T: What to expect

According to the report, the OnePlus 15T will sport a 6.32-inch flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.1mm ultra-narrow bezels. The report mentioned that the OnePlus 15T will be powered by a 3nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will come in various configurations of RAM and storage. 
The smartphone will reportedly pack a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The smartphone could also support bypass charging technology. The smartphone is said to be equipped with Esports Tri-Core and Esports Network Chip G2 to address poor network connectivity issues while playing games. 
The report noted that the smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera with a Sony Ultra Vision sensor, along with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom and up to 7x lossless digital zoom. The device will likely ship with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. 
In terms of design, the OnePlus 15T reportedly looks much like the OnePlus 13T. The handset will launch in three colours: Relaxing Matcha, Pure Cocoa and Healing White Chocolate. 

OnePlus 15T: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.32-inch flat display with 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm, octa-core)
  • Battery: 7,500mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP periscope telephoto
  • Imaging: Oppo LUMO engine with Sony Ultra Vision sensor
  • Gaming: Esports Tri-Core + Esports Network Chip G2
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings
  • Colours: Relaxing Matcha, Pure Cocoa, Healing White Chocolate

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Topics : OnePlus in India Latest Technology News chinese smartphone industry

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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