Samsung Galaxy S25 FE phone with One UI 8 is in the works: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy S25 FE, a new smartphone in its Fan Edition series. According to a report by Live Mint, details about the device’s colour options and storage variants have surfaced online, hinting at a familiar configuration similar to last year’s S24 FE and new shades as of current Galaxy S25 lineup. The official launch is expected to take place around September.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect
According to the report, the Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be offered in two familiar storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It suggests that Samsung may not introduce higher storage variants for its Fan Edition this year either.
In terms of colours, the phone could be available in Navy, Jet Black, and Icy Blue. The same shades are there on the current Galaxy S25 lineup. However, these colourways were not part of last year’s S24 FE range, which indicates a shift toward aligning the Fan Edition’s design more closely with the premium S25 series.
As per the previous reports, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset, the same processor used in the Galaxy S24 and S24+ models. The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability.
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is largely expected to retain last year’s design, but with a shift to Armour Aluminium, and become slimmer and lighter at 7.4mm thick and 190g (down from 8.0mm and 213g).
For imaging, the device is expected to feature a 50MP main, 8MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide. However, the selfie camera will reportedly get an upgrade to 12MP, possibly with autofocus.
On the software front, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to ship with One UI 8 based on Android 16 and support seven years of OS updates and security patches. Battery capacity might be bumped to 4,900mAh (up from 4,700mAh), with 45W fast charging, an increase from 25W, while 15W wireless charging is also expected.