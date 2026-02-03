Samsung Galaxy F70e with 6000mAh battery to be launched on Feb 9: Know more

Samsung has scheduled the launch of the Galaxy F70e 5G in India for February 9. The smartphone will be the first model in the recently introduced Galaxy F70 lineup, expanding the F series. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared a few key specifications of the device, which it says is aimed at Gen Z users, with a focus on the camera for everyday content creation and sharing.

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Details

Samsung Galaxy F70e will feature a display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will boast an 8.2mm thick body with a leather-finish back and a key island design on the side, and will be available in Limelight Green and Spotlight Blue colour options, said Samsung.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 series to iQOO 15R: Smartphones that may launch in Feb The Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G will feature a dual rear-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The primary rear camera will feature an f/1.8 aperture, while the depth sensor will be used to create background blur in portrait shots. On the front, the smartphone will sport an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy F70e 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery. The phone will support 25W wired charging. The company claims the smartphone will last up to two days on a single charge.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy F70 lineup will be positioned in the mid-range segment, with pricing set below Rs 30,000. The company has also indicated previously that the first Galaxy F70 model will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. Earlier, while sharing the Galaxy F70 series teaser, the company said the devices will combine capable hardware with AI-based features to improve performance and overall functionality.

ALSO READ: OpenAI launches Codex app for Desktop to gain ground in AI coding race

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G: Specifications