Samsung announces deals and offers on Galaxy wearables: Check details here

Samsung announces deals and offers on Galaxy wearables: Check details here

During the offer period, Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available with a discount of up to Rs 12,000, including bank cashback offers

Samsung Christmas offers

Samsung Christmas offers

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Samsung has announced Christmas offers on its range of smart wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3 series, and more. Apart from bank cashback offers and upgrade bonuses on trade-in deals, there is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 24 months. Offers start on December 20 on Samsung’s official website. Here are the details:
 
Samsung Christmas offers: Details
 
During the offer period, Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available with a discount of up to Rs 12,000, including bank offers. Similarly, customers purchasing Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can avail of a bank cashback or upgrade bonus of Rs 5,000. Samsung is also offering discounts on Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds FE.
 

There are also multi-buy deals on Galaxy wearables of up to Rs 18,000 with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Z-series devices. Additionally, customers purchasing the Galaxy Ring on Samsung’s website between December 20 and December 22 will get a Samsung 45W Travel Adapter at no extra cost.
 
Galaxy Watch Ultra:
  • Launch price: Rs 59,999
  • Offer: Rs 12,000 bank cashback or Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Watch 7:
  • Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 8,000 bank cashback or Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:
  • Launch price: Rs 19,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 5,000 bank cashback or Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds 3:
  • Launch price: Rs 14,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds FE:
  • Launch price: Rs 7,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

