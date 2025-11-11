You can now share Spotify songs, podcasts with preview on WhatsApp status

Spotify is rolling out new ways for users to share their favourite songs, playlists, and podcasts across multiple social platforms — starting with deeper integration into WhatsApp. According to Spotify, Android users can now post tracks, playlists, or even podcasts as a visual card with the title, cover art on their WhatsApp Status. The feature is gradually rolling out worldwide and will be available to both free and Premium users in the coming week.
Spotify’s music sharing: What’s new
Spotify now lets Android users share their favourite songs and playlists directly through WhatsApp Status. The new feature lets users post what they are listening to — whether it is a track, album, playlist, podcast, or audiobook — as a visual card showing the title, cover art, and an “Open on Spotify” button. Viewers of the status can tap to listen or even hear a short preview before deciding to open the full track on Spotify.
Spotify has also mentioned other ways to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks with friends. Users can now send tracks directly within the Spotify app as messages. The platform has improved its Instagram integration, allowing people to listen to short audio snippets before opening the full track. Instagram users can now also share what they are listening to on Spotify in real-time via Notes. ALSO READ: iOS 26.2: Apple Music to allow sharing songs, on WhatsApp Status
The company is expanding similar features to other platforms too. Spotify is partnering with TikTok to let users share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks within the short-video app. A similar sharing option is also there in Snapchat, where users can post Spotify clips to their Stories or send them directly through chats.
How to share Spotify songs on WhatsApp Status:
- Open the Spotify app on your Android phone.
- Tap the Share option next to the song, playlist, or podcast you want to post.
- Select WhatsApp from the sharing options.
- The track will appear on your WhatsApp Status with the title, cover art and an “Open on Spotify” button.
- Users can listen to a short audio preview before opening the full track on Spotify