Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / You can now share Spotify songs, podcasts with preview on WhatsApp status

You can now share Spotify songs, podcasts with preview on WhatsApp status

Spotify's new feature lets Android users share songs, playlists, and podcasts directly to WhatsApp Status with cover art and a short audio preview that lasts 24 hours

Spotify music sharing

Spotify music sharing

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spotify is rolling out new ways for users to share their favourite songs, playlists, and podcasts across multiple social platforms — starting with deeper integration into WhatsApp. According to Spotify, Android users can now post tracks, playlists, or even podcasts as a visual card with the title, cover art on their WhatsApp Status. The feature is gradually rolling out worldwide and will be available to both free and Premium users in the coming week.

Spotify’s music sharing: What’s new

Spotify now lets Android users share their favourite songs and playlists directly through WhatsApp Status. The new feature lets users post what they are listening to — whether it is a track, album, playlist, podcast, or audiobook — as a visual card showing the title, cover art, and an “Open on Spotify” button. Viewers of the status can tap to listen or even hear a short preview before deciding to open the full track on Spotify.
 
 
Spotify has also mentioned other ways to share music, podcasts, and audiobooks with friends. Users can now send tracks directly within the Spotify app as messages. The platform has improved its Instagram integration, allowing people to listen to short audio snippets before opening the full track. Instagram users can now also share what they are listening to on Spotify in real-time via Notes.  ALSO READ: iOS 26.2: Apple Music to allow sharing songs, on WhatsApp Status   
  The company is expanding similar features to other platforms too. Spotify is partnering with TikTok to let users share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks within the short-video app. A similar sharing option is also there in Snapchat, where users can post Spotify clips to their Stories or send them directly through chats.    
     
How to share Spotify songs on WhatsApp Status:
  • Open the Spotify app on your Android phone.
  • Tap the Share option next to the song, playlist, or podcast you want to post.
  • Select WhatsApp from the sharing options.
  • The track will appear on your WhatsApp Status with the title, cover art and an “Open on Spotify” button.
  • Users can listen to a short audio preview before opening the full track on Spotify 
ALSO READ: iOS 26.2: Apple Music to allow sharing songs, on WhatsApp Status

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series to debut in Jan 2026 with Qi2 charging: Report

Restore old photos using Google Gemini AI prompts

How to restore old photos using Google Gemini AI? Know easy prompts & more

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Check expected specs, more

Fallout 4 (Image: Bethesda Softworks)

Bethesda Softworks launches Fallout 4 Anniversary edition: Check what's new

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour

Apple may delay launch of second-gen iPhone Air to 2027: What to expect

Topics : Tech News Spotify Audio companions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon