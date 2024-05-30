Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series to bring AI health tracking features: Details

Samsung is working on AI-powered health tracking features for its next-generation smartwatches in the Galaxy Watch series. Anticipated to be named the Galaxy Watch 7 series, the wearables are expected to be unveiled at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which could take place on July 10. Ahead of the event, Samsung has published a blog in which the South Korean electronics maker shared details on the upcoming features. Check the details below.

A new feature called “Energy Core” will inform you about your health condition by analysing your health metrics. The feature will utilise data about your sleep, waking time, heart and activity.

Wellness tips will offer you motivational ideas and guide you on how you should achieve any specific health goals.

Workout routine will allow you to combine all different workouts to build a personalised practice.

Samsung also plans to enhance its sleep tracking capability with AI, which would examine movement, heart rate, respiratory rate during sleep and sleep latency. Moreover, Samsung said it will introduce a customisable heart rate zone feature with five running intensity levels and functional threshold power metrics to help cyclists evaluate metrics in 10 minutes. Further, Samsung said it will introduce “Race” features, which will allow users to track and compare current and past performance on the same routes.

Samsung said the Galaxy AI features will be integrated with Samsung Health app, which will provide “comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement to help you improve your daily wellness”. As for the updates, the app will get a new “Energy Score” section, which will be similar to Fitbit's Daily Readiness Score.

The above listed features will be available on the forthcoming Galaxy Watch series via One UI 6 for Watch series, which will be available later this year.