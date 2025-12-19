Friday, December 19, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krafton releases BGMI redeem codes on Dec 19: How to unlock in-game rewards

Krafton India has released another batch of BGMI redeem codes that will remain active until February 28, 2026. One of the newly issued codes allows players to unlock the Suave Master set

BGMI 4.1 update

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On December 19, Krafton India rolled out 59 new official BGMI redeem codes, offering players access to various in-game cosmetic items, including outfits, weapon skins, and other visual rewards. The Suave Master set is among the items available through this release. This marks the seventh batch of redeem codes shared by the publisher so far, with additional releases expected in the coming days.
 
All rewards can be claimed exclusively through BGMI’s official redemption website. Krafton has also reiterated that any redeem codes obtained from unofficial sources, or redeemed outside the authorised portal, will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes

  • HKZCZPSDTF66XTCG
  • HKZDZEFPSEQQG64Q
  • HKZEZ5V5HCQMDGC9
  • HKZFZR9C55GPT7GG
  • HKZGZ8683ENV38K4
  • HKZHZEG57DSE7S54
  • HKZIZ3FNTXKNBP3B
  • HKZJZKXXP7F9Q4WR
  • HKZKZR6MA9D35P3E
  • HKZLZSUGWBSGJ7XV
  • HKZMZVH9V8H8D6AP
  • HKZNZXNSWPJ8WR68
  • HKZOZXVABCTF8NWF
  • HKZPZKAX5P3865SB
  • HKZQZPW94HH6AN5R
  • HKZRZRHRGCTTFMVJ
  • HKZVZ8DNHVK8FG3E
  • HKZTZ5C7U5DBMGWB
  • HKZUZJQNF9Q95ENV
  • HKZBAZQ8QN5HAFVJ
  • HKZBBZGJMVG57UR3
  • HKZBCZEBTDRWRFBR
  • HKZBDZRTPUTFFPEU
  • HKZBEZDKJX5F5W3U
  • HKZBFZRS3W5U4SUE
  • HKZBGZ3GSAPU5C7M
  • HKZBHZMPVFBK5AUC
  • HKZBIZVDMKKEUBGV
  • HKZBJZJT7HWRV9DP
  • HKZBKZKSTSNMFURK
  • HKZBLZ7SXN7X63RN
  • HKZBMZ8E9H69BHBD
  • HKZBNZ79X8J8DGQQ
  • HKZBOZKSKANCVKUQ
  • HKZBPZKCAJJJ5MV8
  • HKZBQZS88NR739RM
  • HKZBRZB8E3X9CURE
  • HKZBVZTCESX6U3NV
  • HKZBTZ8UTEGWKATF
  • HKZBUZUKCTC6FKJK
  • HKZCAZJQFXPGX49A
  • HKZCBZWA4KVDSUU8
  • HKZCCZ9VGM4TPSPN
  • HKZCDZRQHP63UMH6
  • HKZCEZ7PH5M4QKHT
  • HKZCFZUA7435EDC3
  • HKZCGZHK9R5JWKUF
  • HKZCHZGGKCVX64RX
  • HKZCIZU6FD9JDW3U
  • HKZCJZCV5Q5QVBK6
  • HKZCKZQJM9NBK753
  • HKZCLZ9SR6D396AF
  • HKZCMZXB6BT3HQEM
  • HKZCNZD6KUN799NS
  • HKZCOZSCDXFH6GH8
  • HKZCPZS3HUTTCQ7T
  • HKZCQZDFD6TEGSJ6
  • HKZCRZAMQC6GUXBM
  • HKZCVZ8MGASPPFBJ
 

How to redeem BGMI official codes

  • Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

