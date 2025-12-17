CES 2026: Samsung announces 2026 Micro RGB TV lineup, sizes, and features

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its Micro RGB TV lineup in 2026, offering the technology to a wider range of screen sizes. The Micro RGB range will now include 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 100-inch and 115-inch variants, building on the single 115-inch model that debuted in 2025. Samsung said that the new models will sit at the top end of its TV portfolio and will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in January.

Samsung Micro RGB TV lineup: Details

Samsung said that the 2026 Micro RGB TVs focus on improved colour accuracy, brightness control and motion handling, alongside updated AI features. The TVs will use Samsung’s latest Micro RGB display architecture, paired with picture processing features such as 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro. Samsung said that these work in real time to improve sharpness, manage brightness and reduce motion blur across different types of content.

Powering the lineup will be the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, which Samsung says enables more detailed frame-by-frame optimisation. The company also highlights Micro RGB Precision Color 100, a VDE-certified feature that it claims delivers 100 per cent coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut through more precise RGB colour dimming. Samsung says all Micro RGB TVs will include its Glare Free display technology, along with Dolby Atmos, Adaptive Sound Pro and Q-Symphony support. The 2026 lineup will also introduce Eclipsa Audio, a new spatial audio format that Samsung plans to roll out across its TV range.

What is Micro RGB Micro RGB is a display technology that uses individual red, green and blue LEDs as the backlight, rather than a conventional white LED system. Each LED emits light independently, allowing the TV to control colour and brightness at a more granular level than standard LCD or Mini-LED panels. According to Samsung, the use of sub-100 micrometre RGB LEDs enables more accurate colour reproduction and finer contrast control, as colour is generated directly at the backlight level instead of relying on colour filters. Other upcoming TVs with similar technology Samsung is not the only TV maker pushing RGB-based backlight systems. LG has confirmed that it will debut its first Micro RGB evo TV at CES 2026, using individually controlled RGB LEDs and targeting full BT.2020 colour gamut coverage. The LG Micro RGB evo will be offered in 75-inch, 86-inch and 100-inch sizes, with the 100-inch model receiving a CES 2026 Innovation Award.