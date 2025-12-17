Meta AI glasses can now amplify voices in live conversations: What's new

Meta has started rolling out a new software update for its AI glasses, adding deeper Spotify integration with Meta AI and a new Conversation Focus feature aimed at improving the clarity of in-person conversations. The v21 update applies to devices such as the Ray-Ban Meta glasses and Oakley Meta HSTN, and is being released first to users enrolled in Meta’s Early Access Programme.

Meta AI glasses update: What’s new

One of the key additions in the v21 update is a feature called Conversation Focus. First announced at Meta Connect earlier this year, the feature uses the glasses’ open-ear speakers to amplify the voice of the person the wearer is speaking to, helping it stand out from surrounding background noise.

ALSO READ: Apple AirPods Max 2 may bring lighter build, H2 chip: What to expect According to Meta, Conversation Focus is designed for environments such as busy restaurants, commuter trains and crowded public spaces. Users can adjust the level of voice amplification either by swiping the right temple of the glasses or through device settings, allowing it to be tuned based on the surrounding noise levels. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch on December 17: Where to watch, what to expect The update also introduces a new Spotify integration that allows users to play music based on what they are looking at. Using Meta AI and computer vision, users can issue commands such as, “Hey Meta, play a song to match this view,” prompting the glasses to request Spotify to play music aligned with the scene or object in view. Examples shared by Meta include recognising album artwork or selecting music to suit a specific setting, such as holiday decorations.