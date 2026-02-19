Samsung Galaxy users can soon order medicines, book tests from Health app

Samsung has announced a healthcare feature called ‘Find Care’ integrated into its Samsung Health app in India. According to Samsung, the feature is available through a collaboration with PharmEasy and Tata 1mg. Starting February 24, users will be able to order medicines, book diagnostic tests, and consult doctors online directly through the Samsung Health app. The Samsung Health app is available on Galaxy devices and supports tracking of health metrics on compatible devices.

Samsung Find Care feature: Details

The Samsung Health app is primarily used to track fitness and wellness data such as physical activity, heart rate, sleep patterns, and calorie intake. It also supports medication reminders and access to Health Records. With the addition of ‘Find Care’, the app will now include healthcare services alongside its existing tracking tools.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches QLED TV X Pro 75 with 4K, Dolby Vision display: Check price According to Samsung, the integration means users will not need to switch between different apps to access services from PharmEasy or Tata 1mg. Through the Samsung Health interface, users can place medicine orders, schedule lab tests, and book online medical consultations. Samsung said the feature is designed to bring multiple health-related services into one platform. As part of the launch offer, PharmEasy will provide a six-month complimentary PharmEasy Plus membership to Samsung Health users who complete their first transaction through the app. The company said the membership benefits will apply as per PharmEasy’s terms.