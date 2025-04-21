WhatsApp tests message translation feature on Android: What to expect

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a native message translator for chats. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta’s instant messaging platform is planning to introduce a new translation feature which will allow users to opt for an automatic translation of messages. WhatsApp will give an option to select and download language packs to enable translation on their devices, indicating that the said feature will be powered by Meta AI. This feature is part of the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, currently available to select users. It is expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s native message translation feature: What to expect

As per the report, the new feature will allow users to translate chats using downloadable language packs for select languages. With this feature, users can set automatic translation for individual chat or translate messages manually. Languages that are currently available include Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, and Russian. Although the translation settings are disabled by default, users can choose to enable it from within chats, or from storage settings. This feature is also supported in WhatsApp channels.

Once the feature is available more widely, users can enable the ‘Translate messages’ option for a particular or individual conversation. Once the setting is enabled, Users can select languages from the list. It will then download a language pack that is required to translate the message.

The feature will automatically detect messages that are to be translated, or users can manually choose to translate a particular message in chat by long pressing and selecting the Translate option from the pop-up menu. The report stated that the translation may not always match the accuracy of cloud-based services as it relies on lightweight, on-device language packs.