Google Photos adds Nano Banana AI tools, expands 'Ask Photos': What's new

Google Photos adds Nano Banana AI tools, expands 'Ask Photos': What's new

Google Photos now lets users edit, restyle and search images more naturally with six new AI tools powered by Gemini's image model, Nano Banana

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Google is rolling out a major update to Photos, introducing six new AI-powered tools to make editing, creating, and searching images more intuitive. According to Google’s blog, the new features are powered by Gemini’s imaging tool Nano Banana, and include smarter editing options that can remove sunglasses, fix smiles, and reimagine photos in new styles. Additionally, Google has also added “Ask Photos,” an AI-driven search tool that helps users find specific images or details using voice or text commands. The update aims to turn Photos into an intelligent platform that understands natural language prompts.
 
The update will be available across Android, iOS and the web, with some features rolling out first in select regions, including the US and India.
 

Google Photos update: What’s new

Editing with simple prompts: According to Google, the new “Help me edit” option now supports personalised fixes, allowing users to type requests like “remove sunglasses,” “open my eyes,” or “make someone smile.” The company said that Google Photos uses images from users’ private face groups to generate personalised, accurate edits of people in their photo library.
 
Redesigned Editor: Google is rolling out a new update to Photos that lets users edit images just by describing what they want to change using text or voice commands. Instead of manually adjusting sliders or switching between tools, users can now rely on natural language to make quick edits. The update also introduces the redesigned photo editor to iOS in the US, featuring gesture-based controls and one-tap editing suggestions for a simpler, more intuitive experience.
 
Editing with Nano Banana: Nano Banana, Gemini’s image editing model, is now integrated into Google Photos. Users can describe creative ideas like “turn this photo into a Renaissance painting” or “make it look like a children’s storybook page,” and the app will generate new versions instantly.

Editing with Template: Google is also adding a “Create with AI” section under the Create tab. These new templates are powered by Nano Banana and will help users create images instantly based on popular edits, like “put me in a high fashion photoshoot,” “create a professional headshot.” Google is adding a new Create with AI section to the Create tab on Android in the US and India. The company also said that it has plans to launch personalised templates in the coming weeks in the US, which will use details from users’ photo libraries to generate custom edits tied to their hobbies and experiences, such as doodles or cartoon-style recreations.
 
Search Photos with Ask Photos: Ask Photos is a new AI-powered tool in Google Photos that helps users find images and information more naturally. Users can simply type or say what they are looking for, and the app will show the most relevant photos or details from their library. Starting this week, Google said that the features are expanding to over 100 new countries and 17 additional languages, making the feature accessible to more users globally. 
 
Ask button: Google is adding a new “Ask” button in Photos to help users interact more easily with their pictures. When users tap the button while viewing a photo, they can ask questions about what’s in the image, find related moments, or describe the kind of edits they want. The AI will then make those changes in seconds. Users can either type their question or choose from the suggested prompts that appear on screen to get started.
 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

