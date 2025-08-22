Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's Password Manager is now available as an app, but only for Android

Google's Password Manager is now available as an app, but only for Android

Google has launched a dedicated Password Manager app on Android, featuring a Material 3 redesign, cross-platform syncing via Chrome, and support for passkeys

Google Password Manager app

Google Password Manager on Android

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has rolled out a dedicated Password Manager app on Android, now available through the Play Store. The app acts as a prominent homescreen shortcut, making it easier for users to manage and locate their saved credentials.
 
The app’s icon features Google’s four-colour key on a white background, simply labelled Passwords. Unlike earlier shortcuts, it now appears in the app grid and device search results, offering full visibility like any standalone app.

A unified hub for credentials

Built into Android and Chrome, Google Password Manager securely stores passwords, passkeys, and network devices. It simplifies sign-ins across websites and apps, reducing the need to memorise or reuse passwords.
 
  • Effortless sign-in: Quick and secure access across devices.
  • Central management: Organise passwords, passkeys, and connected devices in one place.
  • Cross-platform integration: Seamless syncing with Chrome ensures access beyond Android.

Material 3 expressive redesign

Alongside the app shortcut, Google is rolling out a Material 3 Expressive redesign for Password Manager. Key updates include:

Also Read

AI Mode

Google reportedly tests Gemini-powered 'AI Mode' on Android tablets

Reddit

Reddit plans major AI push to rival Google in search engine market: Report

NotebookLM's Video Overview feature

Google brings narrated video summaries to AI-powered NotebookLM: What's new

AI Mode shortcut in Google Pixel

Google adds 'AI Mode' option upfront on Android Search widget: Details here

Google's new shopping features

Google Search gets smart product tracking, AI virtual try-on: What's new

  • A pill-shaped search bar docked at the top with the Password Manager key and profile photo.
  • Filters for Passwords, Passkeys, and Network devices.
  • An Add password button styled with Material 3 components.
  • Rounded card-style containers for each credential.
  • Dynamic Colour theming, replacing the old blue accents.
  • The redesign is live with Google Play services version 25.31, bringing a cleaner and more dynamic look.

Apple’s native Passwords app

Google’s move mirrors Apple’s standalone Passwords app, integrated with iCloud Keychain. Apple’s service stores and syncs credentials across iPhones, iPads, and Macs, offering features like auto-fill, password strength suggestions, and secure family sharing.
 
However, Apple’s app remains exclusive to its ecosystem, whereas Google Password Manager works across multiple platforms via Chrome. It is likely that Google may eventually extend the standalone app to iOS and desktop platforms, too.
 

More From This Section

My Apps in the Xbox PC app

New Xbox app feature simplifies access to apps on gaming handhelds: Details

GTA$1 million bonus in GTA Online

GTA Online offers double money and reward points on select items: Details

Spotify's new feature

Now, Spotify shows audio previews on Instagram stories: Here's how it works

Instagram's new Link Reel feature

Instagram introduces link Reels option to boost engagement: How it works

Google Pixel 10 Pro in Obsidian colour

Pixel 10 Pro: Hands-on video, specs, pricing, pre-order benefits, and more

Topics : Tech News Google search engine Password How to protect passwords phone apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon