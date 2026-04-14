ASUS unveils 2026 Zenbook, Vivobook laptops in India: Check details, price

ASUS has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of multiple laptops. The company has announced the start of pre-orders for its latest Zenbook lineup in India, including the Zenbook S14, Zenbook DUO, and Zenbook A14. ASUS has also unveiled refreshed Vivobook models. The new range, which is said to focus on lightweight design and next-generation processors, starts at Rs 1,79,990 for Zenbook models and Rs 98,990 for Vivobooks.

New ASUS laptops: Price and availability

Zenbook S14 (UX5406AA): Rs 179,990 onwards

Zenbook DUO (UX8407AA): Rs 299,990 onwards

Availability: ASUS Eshop and e-commerce platform Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Store, ASUS Hybrid Store, Croma, and select retail stores

Zenbook A14 (UX3407NA): Rs 185,990 onwards

Zenbook A16 (UX3607OA): Rs 199,990 onwards

Availability: ASUS Eshop and e-commerce platform Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Store, ASUS Hybrid Store, and select retail stores

Vivobook 14 (X1407AA): Rs 98,990 onwards

Availability: ASUS Eshop and the e-commerce platform Flipkart

Vivobook 16 (X1607AA): Rs 101,990 onwards

Availability: ASUS Eshop and e-commerce platform Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Store, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and select retail stores

Vivobook S14 (S3407AA): Rs 128,990 onwards

Availability: ASUS Eshop and e-commerce platform Flipkart, ASUS Exclusive Store, ASUS Hybrid Store, Reliance Digital, and select retail stores

Vivobook S16 (S3607AA): Rs 131,990 onwards

Availability: ASUS Eshop and e-commerce platform Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Store, ASUS Hybrid Store, and select retail stores

All of the aforementioned devices will be available for purchase from April 21 on the respective platforms. However, the exact availability date for the Zenbook A16 has not yet been announced.

ASUS Zenbook S14: Details

ASUS positions the Zenbook S14 as a thin and lightweight laptop, featuring a Ceraluminum chassis with a profile of around 1.1cm and a weight of approximately 1.2kg. The device comes with a 14-inch 3K OLED display and is claimed to offer up to 27 hours of battery life, aimed at extended usage without frequent charging.

In terms of performance, the laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, with configurations going up to the Core Ultra 9 variant. It will support AI-driven tasks, with the chipset offering up to 50 TOPS of NPU performance for handling multitasking and on-device AI workloads.

ASUS Zenbook DUO: Details

The ASUS Zenbook DUO features a Ceraluminum chassis and is designed to offer a balance between durability and portability. It comes equipped with dual 14-inch OLED touch displays with 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, allowing users to run multiple apps simultaneously across two screens.

The laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, aimed at handling demanding workloads and multitasking. It also includes multiple usage modes that adapt to different work setups. Despite the dual-screen setup, the device is claimed to deliver up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge.

ASUS Zenbook A Series (A14 & A16): Details

The ASUS Zenbook A14 and Zenbook A16 feature a Ceraluminum chassis and are positioned as lightweight laptops with a focus on portability. The Zenbook A14 is expected to weigh under 1kg, while the Zenbook A16 is said to weigh around 1.2kg.

The lineup is powered by Snapdragon X2 series processors, with higher-end configurations to include the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme variant. These chips are designed to handle AI-driven tasks, offering up to 80 TOPS of NPU performance for multitasking and on-device processing. The Zenbook A14 is also claimed to deliver up to 33 hours of battery life, along with an OLED display for media consumption and everyday use.

ASUS Vivobook Classic Series: Details

The ASUS Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 16 are positioned as AI-enabled laptops designed for everyday use, with features such as search, summarisation, and task management aimed at improving productivity. The devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processors, which are expected to deliver up to 47 TOPS of NPU performance for handling AI-assisted tasks and smoother multitasking.

The laptops also include an AI-backed camera system that supports face unlock through Windows Hello. This setup is designed to enable secure login with facial recognition, along with basic privacy features, and is expected to work in low-light conditions using infrared sensors.

ASUS Vivobook S Series: Details

The ASUS Vivobook S14 and Vivobook S16 have been claimed to feature a lightweight metallic build and are designed for portability with a relatively slim form factor. The laptops are claimed to offer up to 29 hours of battery life, aimed at extended usage across work and everyday tasks without frequent charging.

In terms of performance, the devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 Series processors, with support for up to 49 TOPS of NPU performance for handling AI-assisted workloads and multitasking. The broader Vivobook lineup, including the standard Vivobook 14 and 16 models, is also expected to offer AI-based features, along with security enhancements and performance suited for daily use.