Motorola Razr Fold could launch in India in soon: Specs, expected pricing

Motorola is reportedly planning to launch its book-style foldable, the Razr Fold, in India soon. According to a report by Digit, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand could launch the Razr Fold in India, the US, Europe, Asia Pacific and in the Middle East regions to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Vivo X Fold series models.

Motorola first unveiled the Razr Fold at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 (CES) in January and showcased it again at Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this month. The company has already detailed several specifications of the device.

Motorola Razr Fold: What we know

The Motorola Razr Fold comes with a 6.6-inch cover display featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. When unfolded, it has an 8.1-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution and the same Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The cover screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, while the device carries an IPX9 rating for water resistance. It also supports the Moto Pen Ultra stylus.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp is working on automatic message translation on iPhones: Report The Razr Fold is 4.6mm thick when unfolded and 9.9mm when folded, and weighs 244 grams. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Android 16, with Motorola promising up to seven years of Android updates.

The Razr Fold features a triple 50MP camera, comprising a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide/macro and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens 3x zoom. On the front, it features a 32MP camera on the outer display and a 20MP camera on the inner display for selfies and video calls. The Razr Fold has stereo speakers that are tuned by Bose and also support Dolby Atmos. In terms of security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Razr Fold packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired, 50W wireless fast charging and reverse wired and wireless charging.

The report suggested that it could be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh, placing it in the same segment as the Vivo X Fold 5 and cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Motorola Razr Fold: Specifications