OPPO Find N6 foldable smartphone with 'Zero-feel crease' unveiled: Details

OPPO has unveiled its latest foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N6, highlighting a new “Zero-Feel Crease” design aimed at making the inner display appear flatter during use. The new foldable smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and packs a 6,000mAh battery. For imaging, it boasts a Hasselblad Master Camera System, led by the 200MP main camera.

OPPO Find N6: Availability

According to OPPO, the Find N6 will be available in select markets starting March 20, 2026, through official stores, authorised retailers and partner carriers. However, there is no official word yet on its India launch or availability.

OPPO Find N6: Details

OPPO said the Find N6 introduces a redesigned hinge and display system aimed at reducing the visibility and feel of the crease typically seen on foldable smartphones. The device uses a second-generation Titanium Flexion Hinge, which the company said reduces hinge height variance and contributes to a flatter inner display. It is paired with what OPPO calls Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass, designed to improve shape recovery and reduce long-term deformation of the screen. The company claims the device has been tested for up to 600,000 folds and has received TÜV Rheinland certifications for durability and crease minimisation.

The Find N6 features a 6.62-inch cover display and an 8.12-inch inner display. Both screens support up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, along with high-frequency PWM dimming and low minimum brightness for use in different lighting conditions. The device is offered in two colour options, including a titanium-finished variant and an orange option with gold accents on the hinge.

In terms of build, the smartphone carries IP56, IP58 and IP59 ratings for resistance against dust and water. OPPO said the device is designed to withstand splashes as well as high-pressure water exposure.

The Find N6 runs on ColorOS 16, which has been optimised for the foldable form factor. It introduces a feature called Free-Flow Window that allows users to run up to four apps simultaneously on the inner display, with adjustable window sizes. The device also supports cross-device features through O+ Connect, enabling file transfer, screen mirroring and remote access with compatible devices.

OPPO has also introduced an AI-enabled stylus called the OPPO AI Pen, which supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and works on both inner and outer displays. The stylus supports features such as note-taking, annotation and AI-based tools for capturing and formatting on-screen content.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

For imaging, the Find N6 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. It also features a 20MP camera each on the inner display and the cover display. OPPO said the system also includes a dedicated colour sensor for improved colour accuracy. The camera system is developed in collaboration with Hasselblad and supports features such as portrait mode, manual controls and cinematic shooting modes. The device also supports 4K video recording at up to 120fps on the main sensor, along with Dolby Vision and log video recording support.

OPPO Find N6: Specifications