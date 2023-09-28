Home / World News / Amazon wins court backing for now against EU tech rules' ad clause

Amazon wins court backing for now against EU tech rules' ad clause

Amazon took its grievance to Europe's 2nd highest court in July after EU antitrust regulators in April designated it as a VLOP along with 18 other platforms and search engines

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amazon has won court backing for now in its fight against EU tech rules that label it as a very large online platform (VLOP) required to provide researchers and authorities access to its ad repositories to see how ads are targeted.

The U.S. online retailer took its grievance to Europe's second highest court, the Luxembourg-based General Court, in July after EU antitrust regulators in April designated it as a VLOP along with 18 other platforms and search engines.
 
It asked for an interim measure to suspend Digital Services Act (DSA) requirements on compiling and making public an advertisement repository, and on providing users with an option for each of its recommender systems which is not based on profiling, until the Court rules on its challenge against its label.
 
The Court agreed with its arguments.
 
"The grant of the interim measures requested amounts to no more than maintaining the status quo for a limited period," judges said in a ruling dated Sept. 27.
 
Amazon welcomed the interim measure, calling it an "an important first step that supports our broader position that Amazon doesn't fit the description of a 'Very Large Online Platform' (VLOP) under the DSA, and therefore should not be designated as such".
 
The Court dismissed the second part of Amazon's application.
 
The case is T-367/23 R, Amazon Services Europe Sarl vs Commission.

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, discusses progress in bilateral ties

Bhutan gearing up to import electricity from India for extended period

US economy remains resilient in second quarter, labour market tight

Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in Harry Potter films, dies at 82

Nagorno-Karabakh republic will 'cease to exist' from Jan, says its leader

Topics :AmazonEuropean UnionUS tech giants

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story