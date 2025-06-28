Appeals court returns peace institute to Trump admin with temporary stay

A federal appeals court panel on Friday stayed a lower court ruling that blocked the Trump administration from moving forward with dismantling the US Institute of Peace, an organisation taken over in March by the Department of Government Efficiency, then led by Elon Musk.

The three-judge panel with the US Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit issued the stay, saying the Trump administration's appeal of US District Court Judge Beryl Howell's opinion would likely succeed on the merits. The stay added that the president would face "irreparable harm from not being able to fully exercise his executive powers." The judges said in their decision that the nonprofit think tank that focuses on peace initiatives engaged in activities that fall under the purview of the executive branch.

ALSO READ: US appeals against court order allowing Harvard to admit foreign students The appeal's court action is the latest turn in the government's shutdown of the USIP, which had been turned back over to the organisation's board and acting president following Howell's May 19 ruling. It also places the staff's attempt at restarting its operations in limbo. President Donald Trump issued the executive order in February that targeted the institute and three other agencies for closure in an effort to deliver on campaign promises to shrink the size of the federal government. The first attempt by DOGE to take over the headquarters led to a standoff. Members of Musk's DOGE group returned days later with the FBI and Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police to help them gain entry.

The institute and many of its board members sued the Trump administration March 18, seeking to prevent their removal and to prevent DOGE from taking over its operations. The firing of the board was followed by a Friday night mass firing by email on March 28, which threw the workforce into turmoil. DOGE transferred the administrative oversight of the organisation's headquarters and assets to the General Services Administration that weekend. ALSO READ: US Supreme Court upholds Texas law to shield kids from online pornography Howell, in a lengthy opinion in May, reversed the action when she determined the organisation was not part of the executive branch and therefore Trump did not have authority to fire its board and acting president. She ruled that all subsequent actions, including the firing of most of the staff, the cessation of operations and the takeover of its headquarters and assets, were illegal as well.