Home / World News / Brics leaders to hold virtual meet to discuss Trump's trade tariffs

Brics leaders to hold virtual meet to discuss Trump's trade tariffs

The US has set different tariffs for different BRICS nations, however, making it difficult for them to agree on a joint statement, according to the Brazilian officials

US President Donald Trump
Trump thrust Brazil into the middle of his global trade war in July, threatening to impose higher tariffs unless the country’s Supreme Court immediately halted the trial in which former President Jair Bolsonaro faces charges of attempting a coup. | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is convening a virtual meeting of BRICS leaders next Monday to discuss Donald Trump’s trade policy, according to four people familiar with the plan. 
The Brazilian president wants to discuss not only the trade tariffs imposed by the US government, but also to rally fellow heads of major emerging market nations in support of multilateralism, according to two Brazilian government officials. 
All of them spoke on condition of anonymity as details of the call haven’t been officially announced yet. 
Trump thrust Brazil into the middle of his global trade war in July, threatening to impose higher tariffs unless the country’s Supreme Court immediately halted the trial in which former President Jair Bolsonaro faces charges of attempting a coup. Latin America’s largest economy is now subject to 50% tariffs, although the US has exempted hundreds of goods such as airplanes and orange juice. 
The US has set different tariffs for different BRICS nations, however, making it difficult for them to agree on a joint statement, according to the Brazilian officials. Moreover, Lula does not want the meeting to turn into an anti-US summit, they said. 
This is especially relevant as Bolsonaro’s trial in the top court starts on Tuesday, and the government expects Trump to intensify his attacks on Brazil. The US has already revoked the visa of Supreme Court Justices and also imposed sanctions on the judge leading the proceedings against the right-wing former president. 
The BRICS summit will follow a crucial meeting between China’s President Xi Jinping and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin over the weekend. Russia’s Vladimir Putin also met with Modi in Tianjin on Monday and will have talks with Xi on Tuesday in Beijing. 
Modi’s closeness to Trump had been seen by some within BRICS as a stumbling block to taking a stronger stand against tariffs at the leaders’ summit in July. But Modi and Trump’s fallout now clears the way for what could be a more substantive resolution from BRICS nations, the people said. 
Trump has also threatened to impose additional tariffs on BRICS nations for their efforts to reduce reliance on the dollar by expanding trade in local currencies.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's Xi pushes a new global order, flanked by leaders of Russia, India

EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen's flight hit by suspected Russian GPS jamming

Earthquake devastates Afghan villages; kills 800 and injures 2,500

Trump calls India-US ties a 'one-sided disaster' over tariffs, oil imports

India offered to cut tariffs on US goods to 'nothing', says Donald Trump

Topics :Donald TrumpBRICStariffsUS

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story