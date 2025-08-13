Trump's labour chief pick suggests suspension of monthly jobs report

US President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), EJ Antoni, has called for suspending the agency’s monthly employment report, a critical gauge of the US economy used by the Federal Reserve, businesses, and investors.

According to a CBS News report, Antoni criticised the monthly report as “flawed” and suggested it should be replaced with “more accurate, though less timely, quarterly data".

“How on earth are businesses supposed to plan — or how is the Fed supposed to conduct monetary policy — when they don't know how many jobs are being added or lost in our economy? It's a serious problem that needs to be fixed immediately,” Antoni told Fox News Digital.

Antoni's nomination came ten days after Trump dismissed the previous BLS chief, accusing her — without evidence — of manipulating employment figures. The president objected to revisions made to the prior month's jobs data, even though such revisions are a routine part of the agency's methodology as more complete data becomes available. Antoni, a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, will need Senate confirmation before taking over the agency, which employed about 2,300 people as of September 2024. The BLS releases monthly data on the US labour market and inflation that is closely watched by economists, policymakers, and global markets. The figures often trigger immediate movements in stocks, bonds, and currency markets worldwide, Reuters reported.