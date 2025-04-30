Trump calls Bezos a 'good guy' after Amazon cancels tariff displaying move

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) praised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, calling him a "good guy" after the latter paused the plan to display the added cost of tariffs on select items.

Punchbowl News reported earlier that the e-commerce giant will soon ‘display how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs — right next to the product’s total listed price’. The move aimed to inform US consumers how the tariffs are affecting the cost of these goods.

A CNN report suggested that Trump was frustrated with the report and called Bezos soon after. While Trump called up Bezos about the report, he later praised Bezos and said the Amazon founder “solved the problem very quickly” and that he ‘did the right thing.

According to media reports, Trump praised Bezos following his call with him and said, “He’s a good guy. I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple of years, and he’s done a fantastic job. I appreciated what he did.”

White House slams Amazon plan

However, during a press briefing on Tuesday morning (local time), the White House criticised the e-commerce major for considering such a plan, and called it a “hostile and political” move. Following the frustration expressed by the Trump administration, media reports suggested that Amazon has clarified that the change will not happen.

Citing a statement from Amazon officials, a Politico report noted that the company “considered the idea” for Amazon Haul, a beta website for ultra-low-cost goods.

Trump administration responds

Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, at a press briefing called it a “hostile and political” act. She cited a 2021 Reuters report, highlighting Amazon’s relationship with a “Chinese propaganda arm”.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also commented on the report and said that it is a hostile move if a company goes out of its way to show that the tariffs have caused the change in prices.

Trump-Bezos relation

Reports suggest that the e-commerce founder has tried actively to form a relationship with Trump, especially during his second term. Bezos congratulated Trump after the latter’s victory in the November elections and also dined with him at the White House. Amazon also donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. Earlier this week, Trump also praised Bezos in an interview with The Atlantic and called him “great”.