Trump Mobile drops 'Made in America' tag, tweaks T1 phone specs post-launch

Trump Mobile no longer claims that its T1 Phone is ‘MADE IN AMERICA’. It’s ‘Proudly American’ now. The Trump Organisation’s cellular service initially featured bold banners promising domestic manufacturing. But days after its launch, the T1 Phone turned to phrases such as “designed with American values in mind”, “Premium Performance. Proudly American” and mentions “American hands behind every device” for its design, without specifying the actual production location, CNBC reported.
The positioning shift follows public promotion by Eric Trump, who told Fox Business that customers would have “phones that are made right here in the United States of America” and operated “right out of St Louis, Missouri”.
Company stands by manufacturing assertion
Despite changes in its website, Trump Mobile spokesperson Chris Walker told USA TODAY, “T1 phones are proudly being made in America,” and called speculation otherwise “simply inaccurate”.
Specifications downgraded after launch
Alongside the changes in manufacturing claims, Trump Mobile has also updated the T1 Phone’s specifications.
T1TM Phone 8002 (gold version) specs
-6.25 inch Punch Hole AMOLED screen
-120 Hz refresh rate
-50MP Main Camera
-5000mAh battery/ 20W PD
-Fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock
The delivery timeline has shifted from a specific September target to a more general “later this year”, The Times of India reported.
The price of the T1 Phone is set at $499, requiring a $100 down payment. It is bundled with ‘The 47 Plan’, a cellular service costing $47.45 per month, referencing Trump’s presidential terms. The plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as international calling to 100 countries.