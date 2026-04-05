Donald Trump says US will target Iran's infrastructure on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday that the United States will target Iran's power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump said in a Truth Social post, referencing the key shipping lane that Tehran has effectively closed since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran more than a month ago.

"Open the Fuckin Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!," Trump said, ending his Easter morning post with: "Praise be to Allah."