Here's a list of airlines suspending flights amid tensions in Middle East

Air France KLM



Air France extended its suspension of Paris-Tel Aviv flights until Oct. 29 and Paris-Beirut flights until Nov. 30.

KLM extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of this year at least.



The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut until end-March.



Air India



The Indian flag carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.



Bulgaria Air



The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until Oct. 31.



Cathay Pacific



Hong Kobased Cathay Pacific cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 25, 2025.



Deltaair Lines



The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through March 2025.

EASYJET



The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30.



EgyptAir



The Egyptian carrier in September said it had suspended flights to Beirut until "the situation stabilises".



Emirates



UAE's state-owned airline cancelled flights to Beirut through Oct. 31 and flights to Baghdad and Tehran until Oct. 30.



Ethiopian Airlines



The Ethiopian carrier suspended flights to Beirut until further notice, it said in a Facebook post on Oct. 4.



Fly Dubai



The Emirati airline suspended Dubai-Beirut flights until Oct. 31, a flydubai spokesperson said.



IAG



IAG-owned British Airways cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 26.



IAG's low-cost airline Iberia Express cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 31, while Vueling cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12 and to Amman until further notice.



Iran Air



The Iranian airline cancelled Beirut flights until further notice.



Iraqui Airways



The Iraqi national carrier suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.



Ita Airways



The Italian carrier extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Nov. 30.



Lot



The Polish flag carrier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 26. Its first scheduled flight to Beirut is planned for April 1.



Lufthansa Group



The German airline group extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until Nov. 10, while its low cost carrier Eurowings suspended them until Nov. 30. Flights for Tehran are cancelled until Oct. 31 and to Beirut until Nov. 30.



SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec17.



Pegasus



The Turkish airline cancelled flights to Beirut until Oct. 28.



Quatar Airways



The Qatari airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, while flights to Amman will operate only during daylight hours.



Ryanair



Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of December. Group CEO Michael O'Leary on Oct. 3 said the suspension was likely to be extended until end-March.



Sundair



The German airline cancelled flights to Beirut from Berlin until Dec. 8, Bremen until March 26, and Muenster/Osnabrueck until March 29.



Tarom



Romania's flag carrier extended the suspension of Beirut flights until Nov. 15.



United Airlines



The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future.



Virgin Atlantic



The UK carrier extended suspension of Tel Aviv flights until end-March.



Wizz Air



The Hungary-based airline suspended Tel Aviv flights through Jan. 14.