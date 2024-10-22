Here's a list of airlines suspending flights amid tensions in Middle East

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.
Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:
Agean Airlines
The Greek airline cancelled flights to and from Beirut until Nov. 6 and to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 5.
Airbaltic
Latvia's airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 30.
Air Algerie
The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.
Air France KLM
Air France extended its suspension of Paris-Tel Aviv flights until Oct. 29 and Paris-Beirut flights until Nov. 30.
KLM extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of this year at least.
The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut until end-March.
Air India
The Indian flag carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.
Bulgaria Air
The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until Oct. 31.
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kobased Cathay Pacific cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 25, 2025.
Deltaair Lines
The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through March 2025.
EASYJET
The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30.
EgyptAir
The Egyptian carrier in September said it had suspended flights to Beirut until "the situation stabilises".
Emirates
UAE's state-owned airline cancelled flights to Beirut through Oct. 31 and flights to Baghdad and Tehran until Oct. 30.
Ethiopian Airlines
The Ethiopian carrier suspended flights to Beirut until further notice, it said in a Facebook post on Oct. 4.
Fly Dubai
The Emirati airline suspended Dubai-Beirut flights until Oct. 31, a flydubai spokesperson said.
IAG
IAG-owned British Airways cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 26.
IAG's low-cost airline Iberia Express cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 31, while Vueling cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12 and to Amman until further notice.
Iran Air
The Iranian airline cancelled Beirut flights until further notice.
Iraqui Airways
The Iraqi national carrier suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.
Ita Airways
The Italian carrier extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Nov. 30.
Lot
The Polish flag carrier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct 26. Its first scheduled flight to Beirut is planned for April 1.
Lufthansa Group
The German airline group extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until Nov. 10, while its low cost carrier Eurowings suspended them until Nov. 30. Flights for Tehran are cancelled until Oct. 31 and to Beirut until Nov. 30.
SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec17.
Pegasus
The Turkish airline cancelled flights to Beirut until Oct. 28.
Quatar Airways
The Qatari airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, while flights to Amman will operate only during daylight hours.
Ryanair
Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of December. Group CEO Michael O'Leary on Oct. 3 said the suspension was likely to be extended until end-March.
Sundair
The German airline cancelled flights to Beirut from Berlin until Dec. 8, Bremen until March 26, and Muenster/Osnabrueck until March 29.
Tarom
Romania's flag carrier extended the suspension of Beirut flights until Nov. 15.
United Airlines
The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future.
Virgin Atlantic
The UK carrier extended suspension of Tel Aviv flights until end-March.
Wizz Air
The Hungary-based airline suspended Tel Aviv flights through Jan. 14.