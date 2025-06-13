Home / World News / Israeli PM dials PM Modi amid conflict with Iran; India calls for peace

Israeli PM dials PM Modi amid conflict with Iran; India calls for peace

PM Modi conveyed India's concerns over the situation and emphasised the urgent need for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region

During the discussion, Israeli PM Netanyahu briefed PM Modi on recent conflict with Iran. Credit: Twitter/PMO
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called PM Narendra Modi on Friday to speak about the evolving situation in the region.
 
"Received a phone call from PM Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region," PM Modi said in a post on X.
 
 
The call comes hours after Israel carried out a pre-emptive strike on Iran early Friday, focusing on sites linked to its nuclear programme. Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation, which comes amid escalating tensions over Iran’s growing nuclear capabilities. 
 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the strike was part of ‘Operation Rising Lion’, intended to counter what Israel sees as threats from Tehran. According to media reports, Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Bagheri; the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami; and the head of Iran’s Emergency Command were all killed in the strikes.
 
In retaliation, Iran reportedly launched a counteroffensive involving over 100 drones targeting various sites across Israel. However, Israeli defence systems were promptly engaged to intercept the aerial threats.

India expresses concern

 
Earlier in the day, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed "deep concern" over the escalation between Israel and Iran, urging both sides to exercise restraint and avoid further destabilising the region.
 
In an official statement, the MEA said, “We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.”
 
Calling for dialogue over conflict, the MEA added, “India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues.”

Topics :Narendra ModiBenjamin NetanyahuisraelIsrael Iran ConflictBS web team

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

