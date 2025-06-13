Israeli PM dials PM Modi amid conflict with Iran; India calls for peace

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called PM Narendra Modi on Friday to speak about the evolving situation in the region.

"Received a phone call from PM Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. He briefed me on the evolving situation. I shared India's concerns and emphasized the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the strike was part of ‘Operation Rising Lion’, intended to counter what Israel sees as threats from Tehran. According to media reports, Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Bagheri; the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami; and the head of Iran’s Emergency Command were all killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran reportedly launched a counteroffensive involving over 100 drones targeting various sites across Israel. However, Israeli defence systems were promptly engaged to intercept the aerial threats. ALSO READ: Oil prices surge 6% as Israel-Iran conflict rattles global markets